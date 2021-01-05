Trent Alexander-Arnold Gave The Ball Away 38 Times During Liverpool's Soton Shame

Defending champions Liverpool had a night to forget on Monday at St Mary's as Southampton clinched a memorable 1-0 win. Ex-Red Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game in what was a slugfest, with Jurgen Klopp's men failing to get going. It was particularly a hard night's work for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who set an unwanted Premier League record, before being subbed off later in the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stats: Liverpool star at fault for Danny Ings goal, endures nightmare night

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a tough Premier League campaign so far and his struggles continued on Monday night at Southampton. The 22-year-old conceded possession a staggering 38 times during the Southampton vs Liverpool clash, more than any other player in a single game this season. The England international lasted 77 minutes on the pitch, before being hauled off by manager Jurgen Klopp in what was one of his worst performances since bursting onto the scene during the 2016/17 campaign. Arnold was also perceived to be at fault for the Danny Ings goal after he missed James Ward-Prowse's floated free-kick in an attempt to chest it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away 38 times tonight, the most of any Premier League player in a game this season. #awlfc [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 4, 2021

This isn't the first time Alexander-Arnold has been in the spotlight for giving the ball away. The England international also holds the record for the most possession giveaways in Premier League history, conceding 49 against Leicester City last season. However, Arnold had a campaign to remember last season, as he played a pivotal role in Red's title win, ending a drought stretching back to 30 years.

The 22-year-old was last season's PFA Young Player of the Year after registering 13 league assists. However, form has deserted the Liverpool full-back who has endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 campaign in general with just two assists and no goals in his first 15 matches of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have stuttered in their title defence at a time when arch-rivals Manchester United have made the climb and presenting themselves as genuine contenders under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Reds have picked up two points from a possible nine in the last week, with draws against West Brom and Newcastle before the defeat against Southampton. Jurgen Klopp's side are still on top of the Premier League standings but are level on points with Manchester United, who can leapfrog them by avoiding defeat in their game in hand.

(Image Courtesy: Fantasy Premier League Twitter)