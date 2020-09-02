Barcelona President Bartomeu Could End Up In JAIL If Lionel Messi Leaves The Club: Report

In the latest development on the Lionel Messi transfer, media reports have suggested that Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu may be looking at jail time if he sells the forward. The news comes close on the heels of reports which indicated that the Barcelona President will meet Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi on Wednesday to discuss the player’s future. Since announcing his decision to leave last week, Lionel Messi has been locked in a stunning contract battle with the Barcelona board.

Player’s relationship with Bartomeu one of the reasons for Messi transfer

Even before the rumours of a potential Lionel Messi transfer surfaced, Barcelona President Bartomeu was frequently targeted by fans for the way he ran the club. During his tenure, Bartomeu has also been blamed for mishandling the club’s transfers which have led to a decline in Barcelona’s performances on the field. It has also been reported that the player’s relationship with the Barcelona President is one of the main reasons behind Messi’s decision to leave the club.

Thread on Messi



New twists in story. LaLiga intervention, today he will not go to training, his dad (agent) will travel Wedn, Thur or Frid to Barcelona. We will deal on why FCB wants to keep him, what City would do if there is a court case pending and how I think it will go — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2020

After the news of Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona came to light, the Barcelona President has been locked in a contractual battle with the captain. The player believes that he is a free agent after triggering a clause that allows me to leave for free at the end of the season. However, the Barcelona President thinks otherwise, claiming that the clause expired on June 10 and any Messi transfer can only take place if a club pays the player’s 700 million euros release clause.

Dad travelling later this week as president ask to meet. Barto wants to renew Messi with the 10th June clause, so he can go for free if he wants… next season when president wont be there. Messi thinks he’s not (and considers contract backs him up) a FCB player anymore — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2020

Barcelona President Bartomeu could be sent to jail over Messi transfer

While the majority of the news concerning the Messi transfer has reported about the Messi to City links, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has now revealed that the Barcelona President could end up in jail if Lionel Messi is sold this summer. In his latest Twitter thread, Balague explains the various reasons behind why Barcelona and Bartomeu in particular, want to keep hold of Lionel Messi.

The journalist mentioned that before Ronald Koeman’s arrival to Barcelona, he was promised that Lionel Messi would remain at the club. However, interestingly the journalist also disclosed that if the Barcelona President sells Lionel Messi, the next club president or season ticket holders could accuse Bartomeu of mishandling assets. If found guilty, it could result in a huge fine which would have to be paid by the Barcelona President out of his own pocket, with even a jail term possible for Bartomeu.

Other reasons: Barto doesnt want to reinforce rival. Finally if he badly sells Messi next president or season ticket holder could accuse him of mishandling assets.That could mean a huge payment from his own pocket or even prison!So he needs to fight Messi’s departure till the end — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2020

The next presidential elections are scheduled to take place in March. If Ballague’s statements are taken into context and Bartomeu indeed has to serve a jail term over the Messi transfer, he would not be the first Barcelona president to do so. Bartomeu’s predecessor Sandro Rosell had earlier spent 20 months in jail after he was accused of misappropriation of funds over Neymar’s transfer from Santos.

Image Courtesy: AP