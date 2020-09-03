Messi Transfer Saga: Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Takes A Cheeky Swipe At Argentine

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's request to leave the club this transfer window has come as a surprise not just for his fans, but also for his rivals. That it comes from a player who has dedicated his entire professional career for the Catalan giants, winning every possible title during the course of around two decades has intensified the situation. As Messi transfer talks intensify, rivals have begun expressing their views on the same. Adding to the list that already includes Sergio Ramos is his Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos takes a swipe on Messi transfer talk

While speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen with his brother Felix, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos took a cheeky swipe at Messi. Kroos was asked about his thoughts if Messi would go on to join Real Madrid, much like Luis Figo's sensational move to the Bernabeu. Kroos insisted that Messi doesn't have the 'cojones' (guts) to leave Barcelona for the 13-time European champions.

Toni Kroos went on to assert, unhesitatingly, that it is next to impossible to see Messi joining Real Madrid. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to Premier League heavyweights Manchester City. Kroos believes that it is difficult to imagine Barcelona without their leading goalscorer. However, the 2014 World Cup winner with Germany accepts that Man City could be the favourites to land the 33-year-old.

Messi transfer will affect Barcelona: Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos, however, didn't fail to point out the advantage that Real Madrid will have with the Messi transfer away from Barcelona. The Barcelona captain has been top-notch against Los Blancos and holds the record of having scored the most goals (26) in El Clasico fixtures, ahead of the likes of Alfredo di Stefano and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom have established a legacy of their own at the Bernabeu. Kroos insists that it isn't necessarily bad to not have one of the toughest players in a rival team. He elaborated that the Messi transfer away from Barcelona will mean that the Catalan giants will be short of one weapon.

Messi and Bartomeu at loggerheads

Messi and Bartomeu have been at loggerheads for the past season. Things took an early turn when the Argentine sent a burofax to the club, confirming his desire of leaving the club. Messi's father Jorge, who also happens to be his agent, met Bartomeu on Wednesday to discuss an easy way out for both the parties. However, the Barcelona president insists that the player is bound by a contract that ends only next year. If any club dreams of signing Messi, then the €700 million ($839m) release clause should be paid, insists Bartomeu.

Image courtesy: Toni Kroos Twitter/Leo Messi Instagram