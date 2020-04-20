Barcelona Set To Axe Several Players Soon; Lionel Messi, Two Others Immune: Report

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona are set for a mass sale this summer. Only three players are reported to be immune from the sale. The club have been facing financial hardships due to the suspension of the LaLiga, which has been caused due to the havoc created by the coronavirus in Spain.

Barcelona: Lionel Messi contract runs until 2021

According to ESPN, Barcelona have agreed to ensure that three players stay untouched- Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and midfielder Frenkie de Jong. On the other hand, the majority of the other players might be on their way out of the club amid the financial distress at the club. Meanwhile, the Lionel Messi contract runs until June 2021.

Barcelona might agree to swap deals

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu believes that the impact of coronavirus in Spain and the ensuing financial crisis might compel the clubs to accept swap deals. He said that there wasn’t going to be too much money deals involved in the upcoming summer transfer window. Barcelona have already agreed to deals for Braga striker Francisco Trincao. He will reportedly cost €30 million ($32 million), while Las Palmas midfielder Pedri will join for €5 million ($5.4 million).

Six Barcelona directors resign

Barcelona have been hit by internal revolts as well. Just last week, six directors of the board resigned as a mark of protest against the way the club has been functioning. These six included two of the four club vice-presidents who have tendered their resignation, adding to further misery at Camp Nou.

Barcelona pay cut policy: Lionel Messi agrees to 70% Barcelona pay cut

The departing directors criticised the club’s handling of the recent social media expose. They also expressed doubts if the board was capable to handle the implications of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has already imposed a 70% Barcelona pay cut for the first-team players.

