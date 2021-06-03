Barcelona Set To Continue With Ronald Koeman Next Season With A Slight Change In Contract

Barcelona are set to continue with Ronald Koeman as their manager after an agreement was met with the Dutchman's agents and president Joan Laporta. Barcelona were scourging for options in the market before agreeing on an extension with Koeman, which was confirmed in a meeting between the two parties. The Blaugrana will hope that the Dutchman can continue the rebuilding project at Camp Nou, while also turn the tide after a disappointing season last time out.

Ronald Koeman contract: Barcelona convert Ronald Koeman salary into variables

As per the latest Barcelona transfer news, Ronald Koeman will reportedly extend his contract with Barcelona for another year plus an extra season in the event the team achieve their objectives. Laporta mentioned earlier this week that the talks with Ronald Koeman have been on the right track and hinted at the possibility of the Dutch coach staying at the club next season. The Barcelona president also spoke in favour of the Dutchman during Eric Garcia's presentation, and said "I am comfortable with Koeman and I hope he is comfortable with me. Conversations will lead us to the best solution for Barcelona".

Ronald Koeman agents ‘confident’ to receive soon the green light from Barcelona to stay for one more season as #FCB manager. Koeman never planned to resign. He’s also happy with the new signings + Wijnaldum (done deal) and Depay (talks ongoing) set to join the club. 🚨🔵🔴 #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Koeman met with Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sporting vice president and director of football, on Tuesday afternoon. Joan Laporta's board of directors will make the deal between the two parties official at a meeting that they will hold on Thursday at the Camp Nou offices. As per Catalunya Radio, Koeman, who arrived in Barcelona last summer to replace Quique Setien, has agreed to convert part of his wages into variables, achieved only if the team completes certain objectives.

The Dutchman will have a fresher and more potent squad at his disposal in the coming season, with Laporta bringing in a flurry of free agents to Camp Nou. Man City legend Sergio Aguero was the first to move across, along with Eric Garcia, while the signing of Emerson Royal from Real Betis was also confirmed by the club. Dutch stars Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum are also expected to complete their moves to Barcelona, while captain Lionel Messi is also very close to signing a multi-year extension. In terms of outgoings, Barcelona transfer news suggests that Laporta will try to sell the likes of Sergi Roberto, Mirlaem Pjanic, Martin Brathwaite, Samuel Umtiti, Phillipe Coutinho and Francisco Trincao.

Ronald Koeman stats

Ronaldo Koeman ventured into management as soon as his playing career ended in the late 90s. The Dutchman started out at Vitesse, before emanating the likes of Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia and AZ Alkmaar. The 58-year-old managed Southampton and Everton in the Premier League, while also had stints with Feyenoord and the Dutch national team before joining Barcelona. He has managed Barcelona in 54 matches, with the Blaugrana claiming 2.09 points per game under him. While the Catalan giants failed to sustain their title challenge and went out early in the Champions League, Koeman delivered silverware by winning the Copa Del Rey.

