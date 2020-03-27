Lionel Messi Threatens To Leave Barcelona If Eric Abidal Fails To Sign Neymar: Report

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has threatened to leave the club if his demands aren't met at Camp Nou. The Argentine superstar is reportedly unhappy at Barcelona and has demanded the club to bring in some much-needed changes. The rumour of a Lionel Messi transfer has also alerted top clubs across the European continent. But the Barcelona club captain has asked the board to make a transfer request for Neymar as the forward's return to Barcelona is imperative for the LaLIga giants to win the Champions League.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi threatens to leave Barcelona

With Lionel Messi playing an integral role for Barcelona's success over the past decade and more, his departure from the club would send shock waves around the football world. Now more than ever, a Lionel Messi transfer is on the cards. The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner has expressed disappointment with his boyhood club and amidst the uncertainties in football, a Lionel Messi transfer away from Barcelona appears likely. More so, the star attacker has reportedly threatened to leave Barcelona if the management fails to fulfill his demands.

Lionel Messi transfer demand for Neymar

Failing to taste success in the Champions League ever since 2015, Lionel Messi has asked for the Barcelona transfer board to re-sign Brazilian winger Neymar this summer. Neymar was instrumental for Barcelona along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as the trio formed one of the deadliest attacking partnerships in world football between 2015 till 2017. However, since Neymar left Barcelona to join Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain, the 28-year-old hasn't enjoyed fruitful seasons in success due to his injury woes. It is reported by Don Balon that even Neymar is desperate for a return to Barcelona in order to reunite with Messi and Suarez.

Lionel Messi transfer threat revolves around Eric Abidal

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal might be the root cause for a Lionel Messi transfer away from Barcelona. Messi has not been on good terms with his former teammate and the duo have passed public remarks against each other in the recent past. Messi had signed a contract with Barcelona lasting till 2021 and the forward is keen on the club ending their association with Abidal or the generational talent could threaten to leave Barcelona.

