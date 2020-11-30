Barcelona Star Griezmann Silences Critics With Stunner Against Osasuna; Watch Video

Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann has struggled under three subsequent managers since moving to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid in 2019. The Frenchman, whose signing was deemed unnecessary by Barcelona presidential front runner Victor Font, has attempted to silence his critics as he struck a splendid stunner for manager Ronald Koeman to help his side edge past Osasuna on Sunday.

Griezmann goal for Barcelona vs Osasuna leaves teammates awestruck

Martin Braithwaite scored the opener in the 29th minute as he looks to cement his spot in the absence of youngster Ansu Fati, who is out on the sidelines following an injury he sustained a few weeks back. Just when the match appeared to be closing towards the first half with a 1-0 lead for the hosts, Griezmann emerged on the scene to double the lead at home.

Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola appeared to have warded off a threat as he headed Jordi Alba's cross away from the penalty box. But Griezmann did not hold on for a moment as he struck a stunning volley from outside the box to see the ball fly past the goalkeeper to hit the left top corner.

Messi pays tribute to Maradona after scoring vs Osasuna

Apart from Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi also netted once each in the second half to end the game on a high. Messi paid an epic tribute to late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away last week. The club captain unveiled an underlying Newell's Old Boys' shirt as he blew off a kiss before pointing towards the sky.

A moment for eternity. pic.twitter.com/nZt2LLfg1r — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2020

Following the game, Messi took to Instagram to pay respect to his compatriot. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a picture of Maradona and himself in the Newell's Old Boys' shirt, with a caption which when translated read as, "Farewell, Diego." Notably, the two footballing greats have plied their trade with the Argentine outfit.

Barcelona sit seventh in LaLiga standings

The victory for Barcelona vs Osasuna takes the Catalan giants' points tally to 14 points in nine games. The Camp Nou outfit sit seventh in the LaLiga standings and will next square off against Hungarian side Ferencavros in the group stage of the Champions League.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter