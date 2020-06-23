Zinedine Zidane Net Worth, Personal Life, International Career With France And More

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane turned 48 on June 23, 2020. Few personalities in the footballing world have attained the success the French legend has as a player and manager. When Zidane first took charge of Real Madrid in January 2016, he led the Spanish giants to three consecutive Champions League titles, becoming the first coach to achieve the feat. On the occasion of Zidane's 48th birthday here's a look at the Zinedine Zidane net worth, Zidane family, Zidane France career and the infamous Zidane headbutt in the FIFA World Cup 2006 final against Italy.

Zidane net worth: Zidane family details

Zinedine Zidane met his wife Veronica Fernandez when he was only 17 years old and the couple married in 1994. The pair welcomed their first son, Enzo Zidane Fernandez in 1995. Their second son Luca was born in 1998 and four years later, the Zidane family welcomed Theo in 2002. The youngest member of Zidane family, Elyaz was born in 2005.

Enzo followed his father's footsteps to become a footballer and currently plies his trade in midfield for Spanish club UD Almeria, on loan from Portuguese side C.D. Aves. Luca Zidane is on loan from Real Madrid at Racing Santander while 18-year-old Theo Zidane is at Real Madrid Juvenil A. Zinedine Zidane's youngest son Elyaz has also shown a keen interest in the sport and plays for the Real Madrid youth team.

Zidane net worth: Zidane France career

With France, 'Zizou' won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and tasted success at Euro 2000 as well. Regarded as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner also won the France Footballer of the Year on three occasions. The Zidane France career witnessed one of the most tragic endings in football in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final. The infamous Zidane headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi led to France losing the 2006 World Cup final on penalties. Zidane retired from football after the 2006 World Cup having been sent off in his final game.

Zidane net worth: Zidane Real Madrid career as manager

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Zinedine Zidane net worth is an estimated €62million. The Zinedine Zidane net worth is boosted through the former footballer's playing career at top clubs including Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus and Real Madrid. As a player, Zidane won two Serie A titles with Juventus, one LaLiga title and one Champions League title with Real Madrid. Zidane first took over the reins at Real Madrid in January 2016 and led the LaLiga giants to three Champions League titles in two and a half years, leaving his post in the summer of 2018.

CONFIRMED: Zidane leaves Real Madrid after winning the #UCL three years running 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/cUakusNcDf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2018

In March 2019, Zinedine Zidane was re-appointed as Real Madrid manager, replacing Santiago Solari. Zidane signed a three-year deal with Real Madrid. According to reports from AS, the Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid managerial contract earns the 48-year-old a whopping €12 million a year plus add-ons.

