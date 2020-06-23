Man United Star Bruno Fernandes Trolls Keeper To Score Incredible Free-kick, Fans Go Wild

Few players have taken to the Premier League in such a short span of time as Manchester United's January signing, Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international secured his 'dream move' to Old Trafford earlier this year and has quickly established himself as one of the most productive midfielders in the English top flight. The 25-year old has already notched up three goals and three assists in the Premier League in just six appearances.

Fernandes was in the thick of things last weekend when he scored a penalty to rescue a draw for Man United against Tottenham Hotspur. Already a firm fan favourite of the Man United faithful, Bruno Fernandes has shown how deadly he can be from set-pieces. The former Sporting man was at it again in training as he netted a perfect free-kick on the training before going on to troll the goalkeeper.

Bruno Fernandes shines once again in the Premier League

Man United star Bruno Fernandes trolls keeper to score incredible free-kick

@B_Fernandes8 practising his free kicks after our session🔥 no matter who the keeper was the outcome was always the same🔥👍🏻⚽️! #rhelitecoaching #brunofernandes #ManchesterUnited #freekicks pic.twitter.com/synXi0dNfY — RH Elite Coaching (@RHEliteCoaching) June 21, 2020

In a video uploaded by RH Elite Coaching, Bruno Fernandes can be seen taking the a near-perfect free-kick in training. The former Sporting Lisbon captain hit a knuckleball over the wall which dipped as it approached the goal. The goalkeeper was left dumbfounded as he could do nothing but watch the ball sail into the net as Bruno Fernandes demonstrated his free-kick taking skills. After scoring the goal, Bruno can be heard saying, "Do you want to change the keeper again?"

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to start against Sheffield United?

Bruno Fernandes scored his fourth goal for Man United as they registered a 1-1 draw against fellow top four candidates, Tottenham. However, they will go up against a strong Sheffield United outfit this week as they aim to break into the top four. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will be key for Man United against a strong defensive Sheffield outfit who succumbed to a harrowing loss against Newcastle last time out. Man United fans will hope to see both their star players perform on Wednesday, especially Bruno Fernandes. Blades' on-loan 'keeper Dean Henderson will have to sit this fixture out, as he is ineligible to face his parent club. The Red Devils could, therefore, be in for a comparatively easier night in their next game.

Man United next match fixtures ft Bruno Fernandes

These fixtures + Bruno Fernandes = 😎😏



He’s everything I want in a hold on FI - shots, key passes, corners, free kicks, penalties..



Favourites for EL this year

World Cup and Euros with Portugal

MB appeal at United



Genuinely, what more could you want? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OHisQZV2I3 — AlphaChaser FI (@chaser_alpha) June 19, 2020

