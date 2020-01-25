Lionel Messi Has Scored Exactly 500 Goals In His Last 500 Barcelona Games

Lionel Messi is, arguably, the best player to ever play football. There are very few defenders in the world who have managed to get a hold of the legend. Lionel Messi recently scored his 500th goal for Barcelona in exactly 500 matches. That's an incredible stat for any player, averaging a goal per game. He reached the landmark when he scored the winner against Granada to rescue Barcelona from another upset this season.

Lionel Messi also has 200 assists to his name in the 500 games he has played. The 32-year-old Barcelona skipper has won a total of 358 games out of the 500 games he has played so far (Draws 89, Losses 53). That's a jaw-dropping record and it shows how impactful Messi has been for Barcelona since the time he arrived at the Camp Nou stadium. Lionel Messi scored his first Barcelona goal in 2005 against Albacete. The goal was assisted by none other than Ronaldinho.

A young Lionel Messi didn't know what the universe has planned for him

Lionel Messi recently won his sixth Ballon d'Or and took a lead against his arch-nemesis - Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi only has one thing to achieve and that's an international trophy. However, Lionel Messi's longlasting dream of winning a trophy with Argentina can come true when he will captain his nation in the Copa America 2020. Barcelona are currently on the top spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 table and will face Napoli in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 match. Lionel Messi has scored a total of 14 goals in LaLiga this season.

