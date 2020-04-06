Barcelona Tag PSG Star Neymar On Twitter, Add Fuel To Transfer Speculation

Spanish giants FC Barcelona recently tagged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr on a Twitter video, fueling transfer speculations. Neymar left Barcelona for the French capital in 2017. However, he has often been linked with a return to his former club, with a move that reportedly fell through last summer.

Neymar transfer: Barcelona Twitter sparks rumours

🍽 TODAY’S FIX | 🇧🇷 The 2011 @FIFAcom Club World Cup final versus @SantosFC and @neymarjr! — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 6, 2020

Barcelona Twitter posted a throwback video, in which they tagged former club player Neymar. The video relates to Barcelona's FIFA Club World Cup win in 2011 against Brazilian side Santos. The Barcelona Twitter video is significant since Neymar then played for Santos and joined Barcelona only in 2013.

Neymar transfer: Fans react to Barcelona Twitter post

why are you keep mentioning him could have just said versus santosfc!!!!!! — Nadia (@nadiakhaarisma) April 6, 2020

why nowadays there is always neymar in our posts 🤔👀 — sumaira (@changazi8) April 6, 2020

BRING BACK NEYMAR 😭 — Messi FC  (@fcb10futbol) April 6, 2020

Is it a coincidence that they r now posting a lot bout neymar? — Abel Philip (@AbelPhilipFran1) April 6, 2020

You post a lot about him lately 👀👀 — Thiem (@PrimeFdj) April 6, 2020

Neymar transfer: Antoine Griezmann to join PSG?

A recent report suggested that Barcelona could agree to a swap deal involving Neymar and Antoine Griezmann. It is reported that the two clubs have accrued huge financial losses due to the suspension of the respective domestic leagues. This could compel the two clubs to negotiate and agree to a swap deal.

Neymar transfer: Antoine Griezmann not wanted at Barcelona?

Amid frequent Neymar transfer rumours, Antoine Griezmann has found it difficult to establish himself at Barcelona. The France international secured a move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last year. However, he has been reported to be involved in a feud with Lionel Messi, while manager Quique Setien reportedly does not consider him an important aspect of his plans for next season.