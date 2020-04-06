The Debate
Barcelona Tag PSG Star Neymar On Twitter, Add Fuel To Transfer Speculation

Football News

Spanish giants FC Barcelona recently tagged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr in a throwback Twitter video, fueling transfer speculation.

Barcelona

Spanish giants FC Barcelona recently tagged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr on a Twitter video, fueling transfer speculations. Neymar left Barcelona for the French capital in 2017. However, he has often been linked with a return to his former club, with a move that reportedly fell through last summer. 

Also Read | Neymar set to lead Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi next season: Ex-club star Rivaldo

Neymar transfer: Barcelona Twitter sparks rumours

Barcelona Twitter posted a throwback video, in which they tagged former club player Neymar. The video relates to Barcelona's FIFA Club World Cup win in 2011 against Brazilian side Santos. The Barcelona Twitter video is significant since Neymar then played for Santos and joined Barcelona only in 2013. 

Also Read | Neymar Jr and other celebrities are excited for 'Money Heist' Season 4; check reactions

Neymar transfer: Fans react to Barcelona Twitter post

Also Read | PSG superstar Neymar makes $946,000 donation to UNICEF in fight against coronavirus

Neymar transfer: Antoine Griezmann to join PSG?

A recent report suggested that Barcelona could agree to a swap deal involving Neymar and Antoine Griezmann. It is reported that the two clubs have accrued huge financial losses due to the suspension of the respective domestic leagues. This could compel the two clubs to negotiate and agree to a swap deal.

Also Read | Barcelona looking into incredible Neymar-Griezmann swap deal: Report

Neymar transfer: Antoine Griezmann not wanted at Barcelona?

Amid frequent Neymar transfer rumours, Antoine Griezmann has found it difficult to establish himself at Barcelona. The France international secured a move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last year. However, he has been reported to be involved in a feud with Lionel Messi, while manager Quique Setien reportedly does not consider him an important aspect of his plans for next season. 

