PSG Superstar Neymar Makes $946,000 Donation To UNICEF In Fight Against Coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has come out in support of the fight against coronavirus in Europe. Most of the countries in the world have been struggling to deal with the wildfire-like spread of coronavirus across the globe. Europe, in particular, has emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus.

PSG star Neymar donation: Star contributes £769,000

Uma salva de palmas a todos os profissionais da saúde 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 obrigado por arriscar suas vidas ❤️❤️❤️ #ficaemcasa #StayHome pic.twitter.com/FQe8FSwy0i — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 20, 2020

According to several media reports, former Barcelona man Neymar has made a generous donation to UNICEF along with a contribution to the solidarity fund set up by celebrities to fight coronavirus in Europe. It is reported that the contribution by the Brazilian hovers around £769,000 ($946,000) as he undergoes self-quarantine in his homeland. The amount will be used to treat patients who have contracted coronavirus in Europe and to support those who have been rendered helpless by the outbreak.

PSG star Neymar donation: Comic company lends support

Há 11 anos eu realizava meu maior sonho, me tornar jogador profissional e o resto é história 🤪🔥 #THANKSGOD pic.twitter.com/vi2yd949P0 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 7, 2020

Earlier, the Neymar Jr-owned comic company also figured out a way to help people during the coronavirus lockdown. The company decided to release its books free of cost to help people combat boredom as they stay at home due to the lockdown. The statement also claimed that its comic book artists will be hosting free live streams with demonstrations of characters and panel drawings.

PSG star Neymar donation: Brazilian extends solidarity

Neymar recently took to Twitter to extend his solidarity to those impacted by the coronavirus in Europe, particularly France. He urged the people to follow official recommendations, accompanied by a picture that said, ‘The virus doesn’t move around, people do.’

PSG star Neymar donation: Winger in self-quarantine

Neymar has been under self-quarantine for the past three weeks in his hometown in Brazil before the situation worsened in France. The PSG superstar said that he will only return to Europe only when the situation is completely under control. Meanwhile, all Ligue 1 games have been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus until April.

