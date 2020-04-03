Neymar Jr And Other Celebrities Are Excited For 'Money Heist' Season 4; Check Reactions

The famous crime drama show, Money Heist has been attracting much attention since the makers announced the release date of the show’s Season 4. The viewers have been extremely vocal about their excitement for the new season of Money Heist. Not only the fans, but a number of celebrities have been expressing their ecitement for its fourth season. Read more about Money Heist celebrity fan reviews.

Fans shower love for Money Heist upcoming season 4

A number of people have been expressing their excitement for the new season of Money Heist. Popular celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Neymar Jr, JR Ramirez and many more have been taking to their social media to share what they feel about Money Heist. Here are some celebritytweets for the popular show Money Heist.

If anyone’s looking for a new series to binge... @lacasadepapel is probably one of the best latin series I’ve ever seen made. Well done @netflix #MoneyHeist #SolidActing #Latinos 🙌🏽 — JR Ramirez (@JR8Ramirez) July 20, 2019

I honestly said this because I just want Money Heist to come back :( — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) August 12, 2019

and finally on April 3rd we would have the fourth season of money heist 🥳🥳 — Gio🌻 (@aboutgioo) March 22, 2020

How do i watch money heist in Spanish? It’s coming in dubbed automatically and when I tried to fix it in settings on Apple TV, it didn’t do anything — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 3, 2020

Money Heist Season 4 release date

Money Heist Season 4 released on April 3 in India. The show will be available before the given date in particular countries.

