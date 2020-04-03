The Debate
Neymar Jr And Other Celebrities Are Excited For 'Money Heist' Season 4; Check Reactions

Web Series

'Money Heist' has been a trending topic because of the new season. A number of celebrities have been vocal about their views on the show. Read more

money heist

The famous crime drama show, Money Heist has been attracting much attention since the makers announced the release date of the show’s Season 4. The viewers have been extremely vocal about their excitement for the new season of Money Heist. Not only the fans, but a number of celebrities have been expressing their ecitement for its fourth season. Read more about Money Heist celebrity fan reviews.

Fans shower love for Money Heist upcoming season 4

A number of people have been expressing their excitement for the new season of Money Heist. Popular celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Neymar Jr, JR Ramirez and many more have been taking to their social media to share what they feel about Money Heist. Here are some celebritytweets for the popular show Money Heist.

Money Heist Season 4 release date

Money Heist Season 4 released on April 3 in India. The show will be available before the given date in particular countries. 

