India's Anwar Ali Risks Life With Return To Football Owing To Congenital Heart Condition

On Saturday, I-League 2nd division side Mohammedan Sporting Club announced the signing of 20-year old centre-back Anwar Ali on a one-year contract. The Punjab-born defender was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at the beginning of the 2019-20 season which led to Ali and his former team Mumbai City FC mutually terminating the player's contract due to the health risks involved for Ali while playing the sport. However, after spending nearly a year away from the game due to a career-threatening medical condition, Anwar Ali is set to risk it all with a return to football, claiming that he doesn’t mind the high risk that could see him suffer a cardiac arrest on the field.

Anwar Ali heart condition: Anwar Ali heath risks in play amid return to football

Anwar Ali was one of the standout performers for India during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup when the tournament was held in India. With his strong performances, Anwar Ali was tipped to be a long-term permanent solution for the Indian Football Team in central defence. Following a number of impressive displays with India, the highly-rated defender was then picked up by ISL franchise Mumbai City FC in 2018 for a reported fee of ₹30 lakh with his contract at the club running until the end of the 2020-21 Indian football season. Unfortunately for Anwar Ali, he was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition in October 2019.

Anwar Ali's health was at risk, with doctors advising the youngster to stay away from the sport. On January 30, 2020, Anwar Ali wrote a letter that read: "I am willing to sign any legal document to free the club from any liability in case of any untoward incident or accident resulting from my pre-existing heart condition during matches or training matches." However, Mumbai City FC weren't willing to take any risks with Ali and the two parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract as he wasn't allowed to take part in any of the club's training sessions.

Anwar Ali signs for Mohammedan Sporting Club after nearly a year away from football

🚨OFFICIAL 🚨



Mohammedan SC unveil Anwar Ali Jr, Himanshu Jangra , Balvinder Singh and Jaskiranpreet Singh in new club colours !#blackpanthers pic.twitter.com/ECl8HAMWVr — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) August 22, 2020

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) then sent Ali to Rennes in France for treatment but it was reported that a return to the sport was too much of a risk for the talented youngster. However, after returning to his hometown in Punjab, Ali has now resurfaced with fresh reports deeming that the defender is 'completely fit and ready to play'. I-League 2nd division side Mohammedan Sporting Club announced the signing of Ali on Saturday but the club too are leaving nothing to chance.

Ali is set to undergo another medical test in Kolkata before Mohammedan SC allow him to join the training activities. If the doctors deem Anwar Ali fit to play, the AIFF will take another call on his health. It's clear that Ali now has a huge uphill battle to resurrect his career in football after being away from the sport for nearly a year.

Image Credits - AP