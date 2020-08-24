Champions League Final: Over 11,000 People Tuned Into The WRONG PSG Vs Bayern Game

The PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final was one of the strange events that happened in recent times, with no fans present in the stadium amid the COVID-19 crisis. Interestingly, the Champions League 2020 final also turned out to be an upset for over 11,000 fans who watched the wrong PSG vs Bayern Munich game on Sunday night.

Champions League final: Over 11k fans tune into the wrong PSG vs Bayern Munich game

The Champions League final was being live-streamed on several YouTube channels on Sunday, a number of which were streamed illegally. However, one particular YouTube channel began streaming the wrong PSG vs Bayern Munich game on the pretext of the Champions League final, with more than 11,000 tuning in. The game dated back to 2017 when the two sides came up against each other in the competition.

11k people are watching the wrong UCL final 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yz4o506ec0 — Mahdi 🇱🇰 (@momahdi123) August 23, 2020

Online viewers could not comprehend the fact that the Champions League final was being played behind closed doors, while the live streaming saw a stadium packed with fans. The video dates back to the time when the likes of Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery were still with the Bavarians and were very much involved in the game that ended 3-1 in favour of the Bundesliga champions.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League highlights: Coman header sinks Parisians

Bayern Munich went on to defeat PSG in the Champions League final to clinch their sixth European Cup. Both teams had the opportunity to seal a treble this season, having won two domestic titles already in their respective leagues. This was also the first final since 1998 involving two league champions. Real Madrid and Juventus had won their respective leagues that year, with Los Blancos emerging as the ultimate winners.

Champions League highlights: Coman seals UCL for Bayern

PSG came close to scoring in the first half, but Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to capitalise on their respective chances. The Bavarians did not fall short of any vigour with Robert Lewandowski hitting the post once, with Keylor Navas already beaten. Though the first half ended goalless, Bayern Munich turned the tie in their favour with Kingsley Coman heading home the only goal of the night, with Joshua Kimmich providing a sublime assist. Despite sustained efforts, PSG failed to find the equaliser, thus losing out on the opportunity to bag their first-ever Champions Lague title.

