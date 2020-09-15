Who Is Uros Racic? Man United Prepare Bid For 'next Matic' As Thiago Deal Reaches Impasse

With just four days left before Manchester United begin their new Premier League season, the Old Trafford hierarchy has stepped on the gas in a bid to make a flurry of signings. While Donny van de Beek was signed, sealed and delivered, talks have hit an impasse for Jadon Sancho and Thiago, while it is uncertain if Sergio Reguilon will move to England this summer. The Red Devils have thus turned their attention to sealing a Uros Racic transfer. Here's a look at who is Uros Racic and the potential Uros Racic to United deal.

Who is Uros Racic? Man United linked with Uros Racic transfer as Thiago deal stalls

With Man United have made no breakthroughs in talks for Champions League winner Thiago, the Red Devils are linked with a Uros Racic transfer. The 22-year-old has spent most of his time away from Mestalla since joining the club in 2018, plying his trade with Tenerife in the Segunda division, while spending last season on loan at Portuguese outfit Familicao. The 22-year-old reportedly has a £92 million release clause in his contract but considering Valencia's financial crisis, the Spanish outfit could be tempted to sell the 22-year-old for a fee close to £28 million.

Being confirmed by one the most (if not THE most) reputable journalists on Valencia that Manchester United are interested in Uros Racic. No bid has been made (there were rumours of that, but the interest is genuine. https://t.co/zll0ymTNaJ — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) September 15, 2020

Who is Uros Racic? Where will the Serbian fit in at Old Trafford?

Like new signing Donny van de Beek, Uros Racic is unlikely to command a starting spot in the playing XI as soon as he arrives at Old Trafford. Many believe that the Uros Racic to United deal is eyed as one for the future, with the Valencia centre-midfielder touted as a potential replacement for Nemanja Matic. The 22-year-old, however, is more dynamic than the Serbian veteran and is described as a hard-working box-to-box midfielder. Racic boasts of an imposing 6ft 4in frame and has good defensive abilities, adept at playing with either foot.

Who is Uros Racic? What will the Uros Racic transfer mean for Fred, Matic and McTominay?

With reports linking Uros Racic to United, the futures of Fred and McTominay have been cast in doubt. The duo were ever-present in midfield during the earlier part of last season but were swiftly replaced by the retuning Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Fred, in recent weeks, has been linked with a return to Shakhtar but had made his intentions clear of staying. McTominay remains part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer's plans but will fight out with the 22-year-old if the transfer does happen. Nemanja Matic signed a new three-year deal earlier this year and is likely to retain his place in the first XI, with Racic being readied as his replacement.

Uros Racic Highlights

Who is Uros Racic? Man United transfer news

While Man United transfer news headlines have linked the Red Devils with a host of players, the Premier League giants have only been able to land the signature of Donny van de Beek. Dortmund remain adamant on their asking price for Sancho, while Thiago currently favours a move to Anfield rather than Old Trafford. The situation could change if the Red Devils meet the asking price for both, but as negotiations have dragged on this summer, it looks unlikely. On the other hand, progress has been made on the Reguilon deal, and the transfer is likely to be completed, with Man United having reportedly launched an opening £20 million bid. Reports have linked them with a move for Gareth Bale this week, with the Real Madrid outcast eyed as a potential short-term fix.

