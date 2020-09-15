Hamburg Defender Toni Leistner Leaps Into Stands To Attack Fan After German Cup Defeat

Hamburg defender Toni Leistner made headlines on Monday after jumping into the stands and manhandling a fan following his team's 4-1 defeat against Dynamo Dresden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal Cup. It was the first time that fans were in attendance for a German football game since the pandemic led to matches being played behind closed doors. However, during a post-match interview, Toni Leistner was provoked by a few of the Dynamo Dresden supporters in the crowd and the 30-year-old leapt into the stands at the Rudolf Harbig Stadion to pick a fight with a supporter before stewards and on-lookers intervened.

Unbelievable scenes as Hamburg were knocked out by Dresden in the Cup pic.twitter.com/TWtXEM7NxI — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) September 14, 2020

Hamburg defender Toni Leistner in fisticuffs with a fan in the stands after German Cup defeat

Toni Leistner, a Dresden-born defender plying his trade at Hamburg, was seen getting involved in a physical altercation with a fan after the 2. Bundesliga side's 4-1 defeat against Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal Cup first round on Monday. Leistner, who previously played for his hometown club, Dynamo Dresden, from 2010 till 2014 claimed that fans in the crowd hurled abuses at his family, which sparked a reaction out of him. It was reported that 10,053 fans were allowed in the stadium to watch the game but the supporters didn't need to take a coronavirus test before entering the stadium.

Video footage captured the Hamburg star jumping the fence to confront a fan in the stands. Leistner was in the midst of being interviewed by reporters before he leapt into the stands. The Hamburg defender was then seen exchanging a few words with a fan before grabbing him by the collar and trying to throw him to the ground. After the tussle, other Dresden fans pushed Leistner away before the German was ushered away from the scene by the stewards at the ground.

Es ist einfach nur beschämend, dass @ToniLeistner derart von einem Fan seines Heimatvereins nach dem Spiel beleidigt wurde. Wir suchen die Person, weil wir diesen Vorfall so nicht stehen lassen wollen. Ein Dank geht an 99,9 % aller Stadionbesucher für eure Unterstützung! #sgd1953 — SG Dynamo Dresden (@DynamoDresden) September 14, 2020

Hamburg star Toni Leistner apologizes for his reaction after German Cup defeat

Toni Leistner posted an apology on his Instagram story the following day and explained that he should not have reacted the way he did. However, he added that the abuses aimed at his family, wife and daughter were 'below the belt'. Following the match, Dresden strongly condemned the insults from the fans in the stadium and issued a statement claiming they are on the lookout for the fan who led to the incident taking place. Following the elimination from the German Cup, Hamburg will now turn their attention towards their 2. Bundesliga campaign as they prepare to face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Image Credits - SG Dynamo Dresden Instagram