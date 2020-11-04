Barcelona Vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

FC Barcelona will welcome Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will be played at Camp Nou and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday night, November 4 (Thursday in India). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Champions League live: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and preview

Barcelona have had a fine start to life in the Champions League this season, having won both their matches so far. While Lionel Messi and co. have struggled for form domestically, their win over Juventus last week was an indication of the massive potential that Ronald Koeman's side possess. Kyiv are winless so far in the Champions League this season and got their first points against Ferencváros last week. Bluagrana are favourites for the clash at home, but Kyiv will look to expose some chinks in their armour, which Alaves did on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv team news

Barcelona will welcome Gerard Pique back from suspension. The clash could also see the return of Sergino Dest, Francisco Trincao and Pedri could all return to the starting line-up. Ronald Koeman will miss the services of Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Ronald Araujo who are ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Dynamo Kyiv have a selection problem to deal with after a massive wave of COVID-19 hitting their camp. Vitaly Mykolenko, Denis Garmash, Oleksandr Karaev, Tudor Baluta, Mykola Shaparenko, Mikkel Duelund, Denys Boyko, Georgiy Tsitaish and Georgiy Bushchan have all been contracted by the virus and will miss the trip to Barcelona. Sergiy Sydorchuk has been suspended after his dismissal in the last game while Artem Besedin is serving a doping suspension.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv predicted XIs

Barcelona: Neto; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie De Jong; Francisco Trincao, Lionel Messi, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann

Neto; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie De Jong; Francisco Trincao, Lionel Messi, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann Dynamo Kyiv: Ruslan Neshcheret; Tomasz Kedziora, Denys Popov, Artem Shabanov, Illia Zabarnyi; Vladmir Shepelev, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi; Viktor Tsygankov, Bogdan Lednev, Benjamin Verbic; Valdyslav Supryaga

How to watch Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv live?

The live telecast of Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on November 5, Wednesday night (Thursday).

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv Twitter)