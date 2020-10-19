Liverpool Fans Start Petition To Dismiss VAR Official In Charge During Game Vs Everton

Since its introduction to the game in 2016, the Video Assistant Referee or VAR has been a source of contention among fans and officials. Created to reduce the effect of human errors, it has led to a number of game-changing moments - most recently, during Liverpool's game against Everton last Saturday. Following some controversial use of the VAR technology, Liverpool fans have started a petition demanding the dismissal of the VAR official at the Everton vs Liverpool game held at Goodison Park.

"GET HIM OUT."



Liverpool fans have started a petition aimed at dismissing the VAR official in charge of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton. pic.twitter.com/OlFDYZ77Z2 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 19, 2020

Liverpool fans petition against VAR official

Between failing to use the VAR on a particularly heated challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford that resulted in the Virgil van Dijk injury, and then using the VAR to rule out a late, stoppage-time goal by Jordan Henderson that cost Liverpool a win, David Coote, the VAR official at the Everton vs Liverpool game, has become the subject of a petition demanding his dismissal from the league. The team has also said that it has questioned the Premier League officials on their rules for the use of VAR after the Reds were left flabbergasted at two controversial decisions made by VAR officials during the game.

The unpopular decisions resulted in Everton extending their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to five games this season. Everton hit back quickly to equalise the score at 1-1 after Sadio Mane's early 3rd-minute goal for Liverpool. In the second half, Mo Salah once again gave Liverpool the edge, scoring his 100th goal for the side. However, their defences were breached quickly, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin finding the back of the net in the 81st minute of the game.

Liverpool came close - centimetres close - to a victory when Henderson scored in the 93rd minute which was deemed as offside by the VAR despite being offering no substantial evidence that he was indeed offside. Before half-time, Liverpool demanded that Pickford be sent off for his injury-causing challenge on Van Dijk, which could've given them a massive advantage, in the form of a non-permanent goalkeeper, and a penalty, but Coote failed to refer the incident to the referee, leading to the petition. Liverpool are now in third place in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk injury update

Star defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed that Pickford's challenge has led to an ACL tear and that he will have to undergo surgery for the same. This may put him out of contention for months depending on his rehabilitation time. His teammate Thiago Alcantara, who faced a particularly nasty challenge by Everton's Richarlison late in the game, will also miss out on the side's next game. Unlike Pickford, Richarlison was given a red card for his dangerous tackle.

