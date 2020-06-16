Barcelona Vs Leganes Live Streaming, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Preview, All Match Info

Table-toppers and defending champions Barcelona will host relegation-threatened Leganes in their second match of the LaLiga restart on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The Blaugrana would hope to continue their title challenge after starting off with a win resounding against minnows Mallorca. Here is the Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming details, LaLiga live match details, Barcelona vs Leganes team news and their predicted line-ups.

Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming: Barcelona vs Leganes LaLiga Live preview

Barcelona currently occupy the top of the LaLiga standings and hold a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. The defending champions have not had the smoothest of campaigns in recent seasons, which saw Quique Setien replace Ernesto Valverde mid-season. However, despite all the setbacks and injuries, the Lionel Messi-led team are on top of the LaLiga standings and returned to action in style with a dominant 4-0 win over Mallorca.

Leganes, on the other hand, are 19th in the table and are staring at relegation as things stand and lost to Real Valladolid in their first game after the restart. A win in the LaLiga live match over Barcelona would move them to closer to Eibar and Celta Vigo, both teams who are just clear of the relegation zone.

Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming: Barcelona vs Leganes team news

Barcelona are set to miss influential winger Ousmane Dembele, who is out with a thigh injury and will return in August. While Clement Lenglet returns from suspension, Jordi Alba will be suspended for the clash. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both looked at their very best during the clash against Mallorca and seemed to have put their injury concerns behind them. Leganes will be without Oscar Arnaiz and Dimitris Siovas, both ruled out with their respective suspensions. Alexander Szymanowski is also out injured.

Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming: Predicted line-ups for LaLiga live match

Barcelona: Marc-Ander ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezman.

Leganes: Ivan Cuellar; Roberto Rosales, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Jonathan Silva; Ruben Perez, Jose Recio, Aitor Rubial, Javier Eraso; Roger Assale, Miguel Guerrero.

Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming: How to watch LaLiga in India?

For fans wondering how to watch LaLiga in India, they can log on to Facebook and watch the Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming. LaLiga will stream the entirety of the match on their official Facebook handle. There is no official telecast for LaLiga this season on TV in India.

Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming: Barcelona vs Leganes LaLiga Live match details

When: Tuesday 10:00 PM, June 16, 2020 (Sunday 1:30 AM, June 17, 2020, IST)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Where to watch: Facebook Watch

(Image Credit: FC Barcelona Twitter)