Neymar Parties In Saint Tropez On Return To France After Three-month Quarantine In Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr has been spending some quality time with his family back in Brazil for the past three months amid the coronavirus lockdown in France. His stay was extended after the French authorities announced the cancellation of Ligue 1. However, the Brazil international has now returned to France and was recently spotted partying at a beach.

Neymar parties at Saint Tropez with PSG teammates

After returning to France on Saturday, Neymar was seen hitting the shore at Saint Tropez to party on Sunday. French media reports suggest that the PSG forward is staying at a golf club in Saint Tropez, while he was reportedly spotted attending a party at Verde Beach Club. The 28-year-old was sporting a colourful shirt-shots pair, along with a white summer hat and green sunglasses.

Reports suggest that several of Neymar's PSG teammates have been staying in the same locality, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, and Marquinhos, while Marco Verratti and Ezequiel Lavezzi joined the Brazilian at the party. The former Barcelona man is expected to spend the week at Saint Tropez after which he will return to the French capital to resume training with PSG on June 22.

PSG to return to training next week

PSG have asked their players to return to training by June 22, citing the fact that UEFA might soon announce its decision to resume the Champions League. PSG have already secured their qualification for the quarter-final after defeating Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate. The competition is likely to be played in Lisbon. Reports suggest that two stadiums - that of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, will host the remaining Champions League games over a span of 12 days in August.

PSG sporting director puts Neymar transfer rumours to rest

Amid the frequent Neymar transfer rumours, PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo was quizzed on the Brazilian's future during his interview with Journal du Dimanche. Leonardo claimed that there was nothing that could suggest that Neymar, as well as Kylian Mbappe, might leave the Parc des Princes this summer. He cited the fact that Neymar and Mbappe still have two years left on their respective contracts with the French giants and the club is eager on continuing their collaboration with the two beyond 2022.

Image courtesy: Neymar Instagram