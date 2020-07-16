Barcelona Vs Osasuna Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, LaLiga Live

Defending champions Barcelona will take on Osasuna on Matchday 37 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played on Thursday, July 16, 2020 (Friday, for Indian viewers). Here is the Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction, Barcelona vs Osasuna h2h (head-to-head), Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream details and LaLiga live details.

LaLiga live: Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction

The Barcelona vs Osasuna live telecast will not be available in India. However, the Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream will be available on LaLiga's Facebook page. Here are the other Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream details:

Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream venue: Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream date: Thursday, July 16, 2020 (Friday, for Indian viewers)

Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream time: 12.30 am IST

LaLiga live: Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and preview

Barcelona will look to clinch an all-important three points against Osasuna. However, if Villarreal lose on Matchday 37, the headlines will read "Real Madrid LaLiga champions" as all hope will end for the Catalan giants this campaign. Quique Setien's side occupy the second spot in the LaLiga standings with a four-point deficit against Real Madrid. Osasuna, on the other hand, are placed 11th on the table with 48 points in 36 matchdays.

Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction: Barcelona vs Osasuna h2h

The Barcelona vs Osasuna h2h record suggests the Catalan giants have an upper hand in the tie. The two sides have played a total of 22 games, with Barcelona winning 14 games. On the other hand, Osasuna have bagged three wins in all. The two sides were forced to share points on five occasions.

Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction: Barcelona vs Osasuna team news

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been on the sidelines for the past few months and is yet to return to complete fitness. Quique Setien will also have to manage without Antoine Griezmann, who is on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, along with defender Samuel Umtiti. However, Frenkie de Jong, who has been out of the squad since mid-June will return to the squad.

Chimy Avila and Marc Cardona will not be available for Osasuna. Apart from these two, Robert Ibanez, Unai Garcia and Ruben Garcia are also doubtful to make the starting line-up. The likes of Toni Lato, Fran Merida and Jon Moncayola are expected to feature in the starting line-up to face Barcelona.

