VIL Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Live Game Info

Villareal will square off against Real Sociedad on Matchday 36 of LaLiga. The match will be played on Monday, July 13, 2020. Here are the other VIL vs RS Dream11 prediction, VIL vs RS Dream11 team news, VIL vs RS Dream11 top picks, VIL vs RS live details, VIL vs RS match prediction and VIL vs RS playing 11.

VIL vs RS Dream11 prediction: VIL vs RS live schedule

Venue: El Madrigal

Date: Monday, July 13, 2020

Time: 11 PM IST

VIL vs RS Dream11 prediction: VIL vs RS live preview

Final week.



We want to give our all and achieve our objective!



GOAZEN REAL! 💙#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/xWtCDXZFjV — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) July 12, 2020

Villareal occuy the fifth spot in LaLiga but will not be able to clinch a top-four finish in the competition. Fourth-placed Sevilla have a nine-point lead over Villareal. In the previous game, Villareal defeated Getafe 3-1 to clinch an all-important three points. On the other hand, Real Sociedad occupy the eighth spot with 51 points to their credit. Real Sociedad suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat against Granada in the previous game.

VIL vs RS Dream11 prediction: VIL vs RS Dream11 team news

Villareal: Sergio Asenjo, Mariano Barbosa, Andres Fernandez, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Alberto Moreno, Soufiane Chakla, Fabio Quintilla, Ruben Pena, Mario Gaspar, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Vincente Iborra, Manu Trigueros, Santi Cazorla, Paco Alcacer, Manu Morlanes, Javi Ontiveros, Moi Gomez, Fernando Nino, Samu Chukwueze, Gerrard Moreno, Carlos Bacca.

Real Sociedad: Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

VIL vs RS Dream11 prediction: VIL vs RS playing 11

Goalkeeper: Alex Remiro

Defenders: Diego Llorente, Nacho Monreal, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol

Midfielders: Santi Cazorla (vc), Martin Odegaard, Samu Chukwueze

Forwards: Willian Jose (c), Gerrard Moreno, Fernando Nino

VIL vs RS Dream11 prediction: VIL vs RS Dream11 top picks

Villareal: Gerrard Moreno, Santi Cazorla

Real Sociedad: Willian Jose, Martin Odegaard

VIL vs RS Dream11 match prediction

Villareal are the favourites in the game.

Note: The VIL vs RS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The VIL vs RS Dream11 team selection and VIL vs RS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Real Sociedad Twitter