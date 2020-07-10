RS Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Real Sociedad will take on Granada on Matchday 35 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played on Friday, July 10, 2020. Here is the RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, RS vs GRD Dream11 team news, RS vs GRD Dream11 top picks, schedule and match preview.

RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: RS vs GRD Dream11 schedule

Venue: Reale Arena

Date: Friday, July 10, 2020

Time: 11 pm IST

RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: RS vs GRD Dream11 preview

Real Sociedad occupy the seventh spot in the LaLiga table, having registered 51 points in 34 games. They were forced to share points in the previous game, drawing 1-1 against Levante. On the other hand, Granada are placed 10th in the LaLiga table. They have bagged 47 points this term and forced a 2-2 draw against Valencia in their previous clash.

RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: RS vs GRD Dream11 team news

Real Sociedad: Real Sociedad: Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Granada: Aaron Escandell, Rui-Silva, Pepe Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Neyder Lozano, Quini, Victor Diaz, German-Sanchez, Alex-Martinez, Jose Antonio Martinez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, Ismail Koybasi, Mario Ruiz Rodriguez, Alvaro Vadillo, Fede Vico, Yan Brice-Eteki, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Maxime Gonalons, Ramon Azeez, Antonin Cortes Heredia, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Roberto Soldado

RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: RS vs GRD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Escandell

Defenders: Carlos Neva, Victor Diaz, Robin Le Normand, Diego Llorente

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Portu, Angel Montoro (vc)

Forwards: Willian Jose (c), Carlos Fernandez, Mikel Oyarzabal

RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: RS vs GRD Dream11 top picks

Real Sociedad: Willian Jose, Martin Odegaard

Granada: Angel Montoro, Carlos Fernandez

RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction

Real Sociedad are the favourites in the game.

Note: The RS vs GRD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The RS vs GRD Dream11 team selection and RS vs GRD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Real Sociedad Twitter

