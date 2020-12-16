Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream: Team News And How To Watch LaLiga Matchday 19

Having slipped in the LaLiga title race after their fourth league defeat this season against Cadiz, Barcelona bounced back against Levante in their previous Premera Division game. The Catalan giants look to continue walking down the winning road when they come up against Real Sociedad, who are surprisingly the joint league leaders this season alongside Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid.

Also Read | Neymar sends message to ‘friend’ Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona-PSG UCL last-16 tie

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad? Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream

There will be no LaLiga broadcast in India. But the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream will be provided on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Moreover, live scores will be updated on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad.

Venue: Camp Nou

Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 (Thursday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad preview

Barcelona have stumbled in the LaLiga title race as they languish at the eighth spot in the LaLiga table, having managed just 17 points from 11 games. Club captain Lionel Messi has struggled for fine form since the start of the current season but managed to get on the scoresheet against Levante with the only goal of the game.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad have had a splendid start to their LaLiga campaign, leading the competition with 23 points to their credit. The addition of David Silva has proved beneficial for the club, who have suffered just one defeat in the Spanish top flight, against Valencia.

Also Read | Champions League draw: PSG vs Barcelona clash sparks memefest, fans reminisce 6-1 thriller

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Barcelona vs Real Sociedad team news

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's debut season has been plagued with some major injury concerns. Ousmane Dembele, who appeared to be back in his groove, suddenly found himself on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury. Besides, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergio Roberto are also unavailable for the crunch fixture. Fortunately for Barcelona fans though, Lionel Messi will start the game tonight.

As for Real Sociedad, manager Imanol Alguacil is also likely to miss out on some key players. Alex Sola is bound to return only next month following a ligament injury. Moreover, Jon Guridi, Lucas Sangalli and Miguel Moya are also set to miss out on the trip to Camp Nou.

Also Read | Barcelona captain Lionel Messi gets closer to Pele’s BIG goals record with Levante winner

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction

Barcelona have not lost to Real Sociedad in their previous nine contests and hence remain favourites to win the clash.

Note: The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Also Read | Barcelona dressing room 'unsettled' amid captain Lionel Messi's transfer speculation?

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter