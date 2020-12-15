Champions League Draw: PSG Vs Barcelona Clash Sparks Memefest, Fans Reminisce 6-1 Thriller

A scintillating victory against Istanbul Basaksehir propelled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the top of the Champions League group H standings. Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona, despite winning five games in a row, went on to concede their only defeat against Juventus at Camp Nou, thus finishing second in their group. The two teams have now been paired up for the Champions League last-16 fixtures, with fans now reminiscing the previous thriller with memes on display, when Barcelona completed an epic comeback at Camp Nou.

Preview to Champions League draw

PSG defeated Istanbul in the previous game with Neymar Jr netting a hat-trick to help his side finish top of the group standings. Besides, Kylian Mbappe also netted twice, of which one goal came from the spot, to bring an end to his worsening Champions League drought, having not scored throughout the year in the competition.

Besides, Barcelona appeared invincible in the Champions League until Juventus smashed the hosts at Camp Nou. Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice from the spot, while Weston McKennie scored a splendid bicycle kick past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to finish atop the standings ahead of Barcelona.

Fans keen on Neymar vs Messi battle as they reminisce previous encounter

The Champions League draw was scheduled for Monday following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures. And Barcelona take on PSG in the Champions League last-16 fixtures. The two teams last faced off in the same competition, in the same round as well with PSG bagging a 4-0 lead at Parc des Princes in the first leg.

Barcelona were being counted out of the competition. But the unimaginable happened and the Catalan giants smashed six goals to one at Camp Nou, with Neymar steering a historic comeback at home. But the Brazil international is with PSG now, while Luis Suarez is playing with Atletico Madrid. Nevertheless, memes have begun doing the rounds following the Champions League draw, with fans keen on a Neymar vs Messi battle.

PSG vs Barcelona date

Barcelona vs PSG, first leg at Camp Nou - February 16, 2021

PSG vs Barcelona, second leg at Parc des Princes - March 10, 2021

Memefeast on social media following the draw

Please take it easy on us pic.twitter.com/4tzQiUxORc — Oma (@Omaka0) December 14, 2020

I hope you guys won't bottle it this time, wanna see messi in tears😂 — 𝕚𝕛𝕠𝕓𝕒𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕪💥⚡️ (@Ijoba_Poly15) December 14, 2020

Neymar wanted to play with messi and UEFA made it 'possible' 😂 — Stan Jr (@StanJr38154533) December 14, 2020

My Barça about to break your Hearts again bring it on pic.twitter.com/sn7Xs0tCjk — Messi is the Goat (@Goatmessi1019) December 14, 2020

Mbappe after scoring his 5th goal against Barcelona pic.twitter.com/GTejnrW6rK — P (@PSachan85) December 14, 2020

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid: Costa, Alonso involve in mind game

Apart from the PSG vs Barcelona clash, another fixture - between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, has triggered massive excitement. Following the pair up, Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso and Diego Costa were seen engaging in mind games on social media. Alonso took to Instagram to describe his happiness on returning to Madrid, his home city. Costa, who won the Premier League with Alonso at Chelsea, replied with three eyes' emojis, with Alonso responding with laughing emojis.

Image courtesy: Neymar Twitter/ Leo Messi Instagram