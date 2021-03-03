Barcelona Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

Barcelona and Sevilla meet for the second time in four days — and for the third time in a month — on Wednesday, March 3, for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. The game between the two Spanish giants at the Camp Nou is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, March 4 at 1:30 AM IST). As the visitors hold a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg, here's a look at the Barcelona vs Sevilla team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale Pleasantly Surprises Tottenham India Fanbase With Special Message: WATCH

Barcelona vs Sevilla game preview

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey a record 30 times but Ronald Koeman's men have a lot to do if they are to progress to the final, where one of Levante or Athletic Bilbao await, as they trail 2-0 from the first leg. Jules Kounde's superb individual effort and a late strike from former Barcelona star, Ivan Rakitic, earned Sevilla a big victory in the reverse tie earlier in February at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Barcelona reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with hard-fought wins over Cornella, Rayo Vallecano and Granada. Sevilla, on the other hand, are yet to concede a single goal in the Copa del Rey this season, with 12 goals to their name in six games so far.

Barcelona are currently second in the LaLiga standings, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Lionel Messi & co. have now gone 15 league games in a row without defeat. The Catalan outfit will also take confidence from the fact that its players beat Sevilla 2-0 over the weekend, with the hope that they can still change the outcome of the tie.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, however, will be worried over his team's recent form as Barcelona snapped Sevilla's six-game unbeaten streak in the league over the weekend, while Dortmund beat Los Nervionenses in their UCL first-leg game as well last month.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Real Madrid CB Raphael Varane Becomes £70m Target For Solskjaer

Barcelona vs Sevilla team news, injuries and suspensions

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto are long-term absentees. Their victory over Sevilla at the weekend may have come at a cost as the centre-back pairing of Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo suffered knocks and are doubts for the game on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele are expected to start in attack for Barcelona.

For Sevilla, Marcos Acuna and Lucas Ocampos are still out injured. However, Suso, Oliver Torres and Youssef En-Nesyri, who came off the bench against Barcelona at the weekend are expected to start.

Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction

Given that Barcelona are on a good run of form in the league and have the advantage of playing the second leg at home, our prediction is a 3-0 win for the hosts, with Barcelona progressing through to the Copa del Rey final.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan And Italian Tyre Giants Pirelli End 27-year Sponsorship Deal, Fans Emotional

Copa del Rey live stream: Where to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla live?

There will be no live stream or telecast of the game between Sevilla and Barcelona in India. However, live scores and updates for the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, the Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream will be available on ESPN+.

ALSO READ: Barcagate Scandal: FC Barcelona Exonerated, Investigation Focuses On Bartomeu

Image Credits - Barcelona, Sevilla Instagram