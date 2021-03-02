Gareth Bale Pleasantly Surprises Tottenham India Fanbase With Special Message: WATCH

Football star Gareth Bale surprised the entire Tottenham India fan base when he "gatecrashed their recent Zoom chat!" Bale was seen as the quizmaster. Football's increasing popularity in India has led to several Premier League clubs reaching out to Indian fans for increasing viewership.

Premier League India: Gareth Bale Namaste video surprises fans

In a recent Tottenham video, 15 Spurs' fans were invited to have a chat with Tottenham's journalist but little did they know that one of their favourite footballers would make an appearance. As one can see in the video below, fans were stunned to see Bale appear on their Zoom chat. Gareth Bale was seen quizzing the Tottenham India fans about his footballing journey.

🇮🇳 We welcomed the members of our Official Supporters' Clubs for a quiz. 🤓



Little did they know that @GarethBale11 would be the quizmaster. 𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄! 🤩

Gareth Bale Tottenham stats

After almost winning everything there was to win at Real Madrid, Bale was seen as one of the greatest players in the world alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, ever since Bale has made his dream move back to Spurs on a loan deal, the Welshman does not seem even close to replicating his Madrid form. In 9 appearances for Tottenham this season, Bale has just scored three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

However, two of those goals and an assist came in Bale's last appearance, suggesting that it could only be a matter of time before Bale finds his form again. Despite Bale's heavy criticisms, these Indian fans did not seem to care as they were just happy to see their hero.

Tottenham season so far

After topping the league in early December, Tottenham has seen a massive dip in form as they have just managed to win four Premier League games (Draws 2, Losses 7) since then. However, Tottenham have fared relatively well in other competitions as they have managed to reach the EFL Cup final and the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League competition. With fixtures coming thick and fast, Jose Mourinho will hope that the likes of Bale can help Tottenham get their Premier League season back on track as well.

Premier League India: Tottenham vs Fulham live

After a strong performance against Burnley on the weekend, Tottenham's next game is against Fulham on Thursday. In India, the Fulham vs Tottenham game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and the Fulham vs Tottenham live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

