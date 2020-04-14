The Debate
Barcelona's Financial Distress Could Compel Neymar To Join Man United: Report

Football News

Barcelona's attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr at the end of the season seems to have suffered a blow due to club's financial condition.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barcelona

Barcelona's attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr at the end of the season seem to have suffered a major blow due to the club's financial condition amid the coronavirus lockdown in Spain. However, this could prove to be a breakthrough for Man United in their pursuit to sign the Brazilian international.

Also Read | Barcelona on brink of 'economic backruptcy and moral decay' claims presidential candidate

Neymar transfer: Barcelona to lose out on Brazilian?

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Barcelona have suffered a massive blow in their attempts to rope in Neymar from PSG after the entry of a financially strong Premier League club in the race to sign the Brazilian. The Premier League club that possesses the financial muscle to sign the winger is believed to be Man United. 

Neymar transfer: Will Man United sign PSG star?

PSG value Neymar at €222 million ($263 million), the same amount at which they bought the winger from Barcelona in 2017. It is reported that Barcelona do not have the financial strength to pay the hefty price tag, but Man United could pay the fee due to their vast cash reserves. The Spanish giants have accrued heavy losses this season due to the suspension of LaLiga facilitated by the nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Neymar transfer: Will Neymar join Real Madrid from PSG this summer?

Neymar transfer: Could Neymar agree to Premier League switch?

Since his controversial move to PSG, reports have claimed that Neymar wishes to return to Barcelona. However, considering the club's financial situation, Neymar does not want to take a pay cut to return to Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Man United's attempt to overhaul their squad and their financial capacity make the red half of Manchester an ideal destination for the 28-year-old.

Also Read | I would love for Neymar to return: Lionel Messi has reiterated his admiration for star

Neymar transfer: Lionel Messi expects Barcelona to make the move

Lionel Messi has made it clear that the club should sign Neymar on multiple occasions over the past year. Messi reportedly demanded the resignation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu and sporting director Eric Abidal if they fail to rope in the 28-year-old. Reports also surfaced hinting that Barcelona could consider a swap deal for Neymar, with Antoine Greizmann going the other way.

Also Read | Neymar tops Ligue 1 salary charts with £600,000 per week, Kylian Mbappe comes second

First Published:
COMMENT
