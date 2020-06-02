Barcelona's MSN Over Real Madrid's BBC? 67% Of Football Fans Prefer Messi And Co.

The last decade saw an intense rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo-led Real Madrid and Lionel Messi's Barcelona. The two superstars clamoured several accolades both with their clubs and individually, dominating the Ballon d'Or awards for 10 years unhindered. While Ronaldo was supported by Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale at Real Madrid with the arrival of former Spurs man in 2014, forming a deadly trio 'BBC', Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr played alongside Messi, emerging in the form of a feared trio of their own - MSN.

67% of fans prefer Barcelona's MSN over Real Madrid's BBC

GIVEMESPORT conducted a survey on social media, on the choice of fans between Real Madrid BBC or Barcelona MSN. A massive 67% of the fans voted in favour of Barcelona MSN, while a mere 33% preferred Real Madrid BBC. The trios of the two rivals faced each other for three seasons between 2014 and 2017. While the BBC scored 268 goals along with 102 assists, the MSN registered 364 goals with 171 assists.

MSN vs BBC rivalry ended with the Neymar transfer to PSG

It was the Neymar transfer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 that brought about an end to the intense rivalry between Real Madrid's front 3 and Barcelona's fierce trio. BBC further broke into shambles after the departure of club's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian giants Juventus in 2018. While Neymar has been pushing for a return to Barcelona, Ronaldo's return to the Spanish capital looks impossible. Hence, there are very bleak chances of seeing the Real Madrid BBC and the Barcelona MSN face off again ever.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez have one more year in their contracts

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu, which appears that Benzema might be the only striker left from the legendary BBC to play for a couple of more years at Real Madrid. On the other hand, Lionel Messi is yet to extend his stay with Barcelona. His current contract with the Catalan giants runs until 2021. A similar contractual situation is seen at Suarez's end with the 33-year-old's contract set to expire in 2021.

