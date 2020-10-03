Barcelona's New Signing Sergino Dest Trolled After Football Skill Blunder; WATCH

New Barcelona signing Sergino Dest was unveiled recently but the defender did not have the best of starts at his new club. Barcelona announced the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax on October 1, with the young right-back being brought in for €21 million plus €5 million in add-ons. During the American right-back’s unveiling, the former Ajax man failed to pull off his skill moves, which led to him being trolled by fans online.

LaLiga news: Sergino Dest video draws reaction

After being asked to perform some skill moves for Barcelona fans, Sergino Dest failed to impress in front of the camera initially. In the videos that have since gone viral online, Sergino Dest fails to perform some basic keepie uppies initially. Later on, the new Barcelona right-back tries to execute the 'around-the-world' trick, which went horribly wrong. Sergino Dest inadvertently knocked the ball with his thighs in the process, with the defender then once again failing to flick up the ball correctly.

Fans troll new singing after Sergino Dest video goes viral

While the Barcelona signing managed to recover from his horror start as he showed off some great skill moves later on, Sergino Dest’s initial attempts soon went viral. The footballer was then trolled by many, as they hilariously suggested that Barcelona overpaid for the defender. Many fans also claimed that by looking at Sergino Dest fail while performing simple skill moves, it doesn’t look like opposition teams will have to be worried about the new Barcelona full-back.

Many Twitter users trolled Barcelona fans for comparing the new full-back to club legend Dani Alves, as they tweeted saying that the youngster does not match up to the Brazilian’s skill level.

I mean, if *that* is how you want to be part of the team😂😂



Americans have nothing better to compare too...this is the best you ever done😂



It's ok...he'll fail and be shipped out quick — Alejandro Garza (@alexg_7426) September 30, 2020

Dutch footballer that has to settle for the USMNT 🤣😂🤣. I dont think anyone in the world is worried about this guy becoming a problem. 🤣 https://t.co/TXZ7r5Q2pg — Adam Shmadam (@fileincomplete) October 2, 2020

Sergino Dest makes a mess of his Barcelona unveiling as he fails to juggle the ball https://t.co/ZRDxvOp88X pic.twitter.com/XPjDtWcaQ5 — SPORTS 4 ALL (@fbbpp) October 2, 2020

How much is the Sergino Dest salary figure?

On their website, the club announced that the defender has signed a deal until the end of 2024-25 at the club, with the player’s release clause set at a massive €400 million. However, none of the reports covering Barcelona transfer news have provided an update on the his salary at Barcelona. While speaking to the press, Sergino Dest opened up about choosing Barcelona over Bayern Munich, as the young right-back admitted that the Spanish club’s history played an important role in his decision. Sergino Dest also revealed that the presence of fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman at the club was a major influence while he was choosing his next club.

Image Credits: FC Barcelona Instagram