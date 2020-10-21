Mumbai City FC Continue Spending Spree, Sign Prolific Striker Bartholomew Ogbeche

Mumbai City FC continued their spending spree with the signing of the prolific Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Nigerian joins the Islanders on a year-long deal for the 2020-21 season. Ogbeche has vast playing experience in the ISL. The Nigerian forward has been a prolific goalscorer for both the Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC. Bartholomew Ogbeche has also represented Nigeria on several occasions, including twice in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on his move to Mumbai City FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche said: “I’m very happy and excited to be here at Mumbai City. Besides the brilliant mix of youth and experience in our team, the apparent quality and level of the squad speaks volumes about the ambitions we have here at the club.”

🛒 | Arrived today: A goal machine, delivered to you courtesy of #BlueBart! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ybuj4FLdin — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 21, 2020

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC Bolster Squad By Signing Up Slovakian Forward Jakub Sylvestr

Ogbeche was ecstatic at the opportunity of playing under Sergio Lobera and said: “In my two years in the ISL, I’ve come up a fair few times against Sergio Lobera’s team, and our coach’s positive and free-flowing brand of football perfectly fits my style and idea of the game as well. I can’t wait to get started as I look forward to a great season with my new family.”

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Announce Sergio Lobera As New Manager, Fans Hail Big Move

Head Coach, Sergio Lobera said on the signing of the Nigerian that he had been following his progress extensively over the last two seasons. The new Mumbai City FC boss added that he can say with complete certainty that Ogbeche is a top-class player. "With his experience and influence, we know that Bart can contribute so much to our team and to our club. He is not only a terrific goal-scorer but also a leader in the true sense. Bart can be a role-model to plenty of the young boys in our squad and not to mention, be a winner for us on the pitch with his attacking talents.”

This singing marks a statement of intent from Mumbai City FC as they have been making prolific signings and big moves. The fresh signings under a new era are propping up hope that Mumbai could be in the reckoning for the title this season.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Sign New Kit Sponsorship Deal With Puma Courtesy Man City Ownership

Mumbai City FC sign youngster Mohamad Rakip

The 20-year old Mohamad Rakip came through the youth system at the AIFF Elite Academy before securing a move to Kerala Blasters in 2017, where he started by playing for their B team in the I-League 2nd Division during the 2017-18 campaign. Rakip eventually progressed to the senior team at Kerala Blasters, making 26 appearances for the club over the next two seasons. Rakip was also a part of the preliminary Indian squad ahead of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup under coach Luis Norton de Matos, making multiple appearances in preparatory games.

Speaking on the signing of the 20-year-old prospect, head coach Sergio Lobera said that Rakip is one of the finest young football players India has at the moment. Lobera noted that Mohamad Rakip has shown incredible progress and all-round growth in the last two seasons. "While he has tremendous potential and a great future ahead of him, I am confident he can hit the ground running and make a difference to our team immediately. We are happy to have him here with us at Mumbai City.”

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Sign Norwegian Striker Kristian Opseth And Spanish Defender Fran Gonzalez

Image credits: ISL Twitter