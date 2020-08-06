BAS Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Basel will host Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League Round of 16 second-leg clash at St. Jakob-Park stadium this week. Basel won the first-leg 3-0 and will look to seal the quarter-final spot in the second leg. This will be just the second meeting between Basel and Eintracht Frankfurt in their history. Frankfurt have managed to win 2 out of their four away games against a Swiss-based sides (Draw 1, Loss 1). Basel have managed to win 6 out of their last 7 Europa League games (Loss 1).

The BAS vs FRK matchup will commence on Thursday, August 6 (Friday, August 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our BAS vs FRK match prediction, BAS vs FRK top picks and BAS vs FRK Dream11 team.

BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction: BAS vs FRK Dream11 team

BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction: BAS vs FRK top picks

Petretta (Captain) Campo (Vice-captain) Stocker Cabral Kamada

BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction: Probable BAS vs FRK playing 11

Basel : Omlin, Riveros, Alderete, Comert, Widmer, Frei, Xhaka, Petretta, Campo, Stocker, Cabral.

: Omlin, Riveros, Alderete, Comert, Widmer, Frei, Xhaka, Petretta, Campo, Stocker, Cabral. Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp, Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Costa, Ilsanker, Rode, Kostic, Kamada, Silva, Dost.

BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction

Our BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction is that Basel will win this game.

Note: The BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction and BAS vs FRK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

