BAS Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Basel will host Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League Round of 16 second-leg clash at St. Jakob-Park stadium this week. Basel won the first-leg 3-0 and will look to seal the quarter-final spot in the second leg. This will be just the second meeting between Basel and Eintracht Frankfurt in their history. Frankfurt have managed to win 2 out of their four away games against a Swiss-based sides (Draw 1, Loss 1). Basel have managed to win 6 out of their last 7 Europa League games (Loss 1).
The BAS vs FRK matchup will commence on Thursday, August 6 (Friday, August 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our BAS vs FRK match prediction, BAS vs FRK top picks and BAS vs FRK Dream11 team.
Also Read | Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report
Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream
Also Read | Barcelona Could Take Legal Action As Arthur Melo Refuses To Play In The Champions League
Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden
Our BAS vs FRK Dream11 prediction is that Basel will win this game.