BAY Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg in Round 12 of their ongoing Bundesliga campaign. The hosts are set to play Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena tonight with the match scheduled to kick off on December 17, 1:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at BAY vs WOL Dream11 prediction, BAY vs WOL match prediction among other details.

Hosts Bayern Munich walk into the match as the second-ranked team in Bundesliga. The defending UEFA Champions Lague title-holders have managed to register seven wins and three draws in their ongoing Bundesliga campaign. Currently, They are a point behind table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen and will look at this match as an opportunity to get back on top.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have also had an impressive run in Bundesliga, They are yet to taste defeat in 11 Bundesliga games, having managed to win five and having drawn the other six matches. Oliver Glasner’s men will be hoping to convert the day's fixture into a win to go higher up on the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich will start the match aiming for a win after sharing points with Union Berlin in their previous Bundesliga game. Both the teams played out a 1-1 draw as Grischa Promel’s goal was later on nullified by Robert Lewandowski’s strike. However, Union Berlin could have won the game if not for a few missed chances alongside their inability to finish off their moves.

Wolfsburg defeated Frankfurt in their previous Bundesliga game, ending the match with a 2-1 scoreline. Wout Weghorst got on the scoresheet twice in the second half and the visitors will be banking on their star player again to help them walk away with a win.

BAY vs WOL playing 11

Bayern Munich- Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso , Thomas Muller , S. Gnabry , Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Wolfsburg- Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

BAY vs WOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer

Defenders - Benjamin Pavard, R. Baku, J. Brooks, Lucas Hernandez

Midfielders - Leon Goretzka, X. Schlaget, Serge Gnabry, M. Arnold,

Forwards- Robert Lewandowski, Wout Weghorst

BAY vs WOL Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain- Wout Weghorst

BAY vs WOL match prediction

We predict a comfortable win for the defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as they look to reclaim the number 1 spot on the Bundesliga rankings. Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Wolfsburg

Note: The above BAY vs WOL Dream11 prediction, BAY vs WOL Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs WOL Dream11 Team and BAY vs WOL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results