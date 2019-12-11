Man City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Targetting Nathan Ake And Samuel Umtiti?

Manchester City suddenly find themselves in a soup after a mediocre start to their Premier League 2019-20 season. City have failed to live up to their standards, which they were maintaining since the previous two seasons. A list of injuries and tough challenges in the league has not helped their cause. The main concern for Pep Guardiola is his defence this season. They have been consistently allowing cheap goals throughout the season. Guardiola earlier claimed that the defending champions won't be signing any players this coming winter. However, it looks like City will be forced to get hold of a player or two if they want to lift their season.

Manchester City Transfer News

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are interested in signing Bournemouth's defender - Nathan Ake. City are looking to solve their centre-back crisis with Vincent Kompany departing from the club and Aymeric Laporte picking up an injury. The Dutch-international looks like a fair option to fill the void in Manchester City's backline. However, Chelsea will have an upper hand in bagging the player as they applied a £40 million buy-back clause on Nathan Ake when they sold the player in 2017 for £20 million.

FIFA recently lifted Chelsea's transfer ban and Frank Lampard will look to strengthen his side by involving young talents in the squad. Manchester City recently faced a 2-1 defeat against their rivals Manchester United and things couldn't have gone worse for Pep Guardiola. The loss saw Liverpool going ahead by 14 points. City are also linked with Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. The French defender has undergone a knee injury and has been replaced by Clement Lenglet in Barcelona. According to L'Equipe, Manchester City are making Umtiti their prime target this coming window. Manchester City will next face GNK Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League clash.

News of a couple of absentees from training this morning ahead of our #UCL trip to Zagreb this afternoon.



🔵 #ManCity https://t.co/B1wI68aEhq — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 10, 2019

