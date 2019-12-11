Club Brugge Vs Real Madrid Champions League Live Streaming Details And Preview

The Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 finalists are decided and the Matchday 6 clash will not make any difference to that. Real Madrid are already qualified for the elimination round as they managed to clinch the second spot in the Group A table. The Los Blancos, however, will face Club Brugge on December 12, 2019. The game will be much of a formality for both the sides as the Belgian side stands no chance to enter the next round. Zinedine Zidane is expected to rest some crucial players for the clash as Real Madrid have some important matches in the LaLiga in the coming week. The Whites will first travel to the Mestalla Stadium to play Valencia and then there is the big 'El Clasico' on December 19, 2019.

“I have good memories about this Club, that helped me in my training as a coach.” Good to see you back, @ZidaneOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/Q8H6MlBln3 — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) December 10, 2019

Club Brugge vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

Competition: Champions League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, December 11 (Thursday, December 12, 1:30 AM IST). Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Eden Hazard are not even included in the squad. Luca Jovic is expected to make his first Champions League start after joining the Los Blancos in this summer transfer. Real Madrid have won two of the five games played in the Group stage matches so far. In the reverse fixture, Club Brugge managed to halt Madrid for a 2-2 stalemate. However, the Belgian-side have not won a single game in the entire competition (Draws 3, Wins 2).

Club Brugge vs Real Madrid: Full Squads

Club Brugge Full Squad:

Real Madrid Full Squad:

