Odisha Vs Hyderabad FC: Phil Brown Calls Pune 'home' Ahead Of Odisha FC Clash

Odisha FC will next face Hyderabad FC on Matchday 8 of ISL 2019-20 on December 12, 2019. Odisha are currently on the 7th spot of the points table with 6 points and one win in the tournament so far (Draws 3, Losses 3). As for Hyderabad FC, they are on the bottom of the points table with 4 points and one win (D1 L5). Majority of the Hyderabad FC players have previously played for FC Pune City. Even Phil Brown previously managed Pune before the team got dissolved.

Odisha vs Hyderabad: Phil Brown's views about the clash

Hyderabad FC's head coach, Phil Brown, while talking about visiting Pune for the clash, stated it feels very much like home and also clarified that he believes so without any disrespect for Hyderabad. He added that they have tried everything they can to settle into Hyderabad and expressed that the city iss their future. Brown said going back to Pune will put a smile on a few players' faces. Phil Brown said that he had three successful months at Pune and that he really enjoyed his time with the erstwhile FC Pune City.

When asked about their opponents Odisha FC, Brown stated that Hyderabad FC are aware of the brand of football Josep Gombau likes his players to play. The 60-year-old added that they respect Odisha FC's coach and the players. Brown continued that as a coach, it's his responsibility to make sure that the players don't get frustrated with results because of the way they play. Brown looked confident when he said that the majority of his players will enter the game with optimism. Brown openly said that Hyderabad FC does not fear anyone.

Head Coach Phil Brown and Matt Kilgallon at the pre-game press conference said that a good run is just around the corner for Hyderabad F.C. and that victory is near for the team.#AbHyderabadKhelega #HyderabadFC #PressConference #IndianSuperLeague #Hyd #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/hYGhkJhKCv — Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) December 10, 2019

