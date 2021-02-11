Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng's Ex-girlfriend Found Dead A Week After Breakup

European champions Bayern Munich overcame a daunting challenge with a splendid victory over Al Ahly in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup. A win against Tigres UANL is the only thing that separates the Bavarians from being crowned the new world champions. But Hansi Flick's men will now have to cope in the absence of Jerome Boateng who had to return to Germany following the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Kasia Lenhardt death: Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend passes away

Boateng's ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt was found dead at her home in Berlin on Tuesday. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained but in no way hints at another person's involvement as reported by Spanish media publication AS. The Berlin police's prima facie investigation points towards suicide.

Berlin police released an official statement on the death of Boateng's girlfriend. It read, "Yesterday a police operation took place in Berlin-Charlottenburg at around 8:30 PM on suspicion of suicide. One person was found dead in the flat. There are no indications of any other person's guilt."

Kasia Lenhardt cause of death: Was infidelity the reason behind her death?

Kasia Lenhardt was 25 at the time of death and was a mother to a one-year-old child. The young model was in a relationship with the Bavarian defender for the past 15 months. On February 2 the couple had publicly announced that they were separating. Allegations of infidelity and blackmail were the key reasons for the ensuing conflict between the pair.

Online influencer Cathy Hummels, who happens to be the wife of Dortmund star and Boateng's former teammate Matts Hummels, took to Instagram to comment on Lenhardt's death. Her statement when translated read as: "The hatred was probably too much for her. No matter what really happened, you can't make everything credible. Public opinion can be cruel. And the truth is often different. I am absolutely shocked and saddened. This is just heartbreaking. How desperate she must have been."

Kasia Lenhardt death: Jerome Boateng leaves Bayern camp

Notably, Boateng was the first to publicly announce that the couple had decided to separate, around the same time when Lenhardt met with a brutal car accident. Blood tests following the accident had revealed that she was under the influence of alcohol. The Bavarian centre-back had also accused Lenhardt of sabotaging his relationship with his former girlfriend Rebecca Silvera.

But Lenhardt did not remain silent on the accusations either. She hit back at the Germany international, accusing him of lying to her on several occasions, apart from levelling allegations of infidelity on his part. Meanwhile, Boateng has left the Bayern Munich camp to return to Berlin even as Flick's men prepare for the final which is slated for Thursday.

Image courtesy: Kasia Lenhardt, Jerome Boateng Instagram