Who Was Kasia Lenhardt? Model Commits Suicide After Breakup With Bayern's Jerome Boateng

Earlier on Tuesday, reports confirmed that Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, 25, tragically passed away in Berlin just a week after her split with the footballer. Boateng, who was with the Bayern Munich squad in Qatar, left the team ahead of their Club World Cup final against Tigres, to fly back to Germany. However, netizens have been curious to know the mystery behind Kasia Lenhardt's death, which incidentally took place on her son's 6th birthday.

Kasia Lenhardt death: Did the ex-Jerome Boateng girlfriend commit suicide?

According to reports from the local authorities in the German capital, Kasia Lenhardt was found dead in a luxury apartment which reportedly belongs to Boateng in Berlin's upmarket Charlottenborg neighbourhood on Tuesday night. However, the police are not treating Lenhardt's death as suspicious and believe that the 25-year-old took her own life as she was home alone on Tuesday night. Reports claim that Lenhardt committed suicide, but it was only a week after Boateng announced his split with the model on Instagram.

On February 2, Boateng had publicly announced that he was splitting from Lenhardt after 15 months of being together. However, one of Kasia's friends has claimed that the Bayern star had spoken nasty things about his ex-girlfriend after their breakup. It is believed that Kasia was left 'upset' by Boateng's comments and one of her model friends, Sara Kulka, paid tribute to Kasia in a cryptic Instagram post that read: 'I hope the truth comes out. I know how much you wished it would.'

Who was Kasia Lenhardt? Jerome Boateng and Kasia Lenhardt's ugly breakup

Polish-born Kasia Lenhardt rose to fame as a contestant on Germany's version of "Next Top Model" in 2012. Kasia's death came on the day of her son Noah's 6th birthday. Noah is Kasia's only child, born when she was 19 from a previous relationship with a man whose name has not been made public.

Boateng had reportedly accused Kasia of sabotaging his relationship with his previous girlfriend Rebecca and his family before they started dating and of blackmailing him into staying with her. Boateng also previously accused Lenhardt of domestic abuse, while saying she had a 'massive' problem with alcohol.

Image Credits - Kasia Lenhardt Instagram