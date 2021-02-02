Bayern Munich Chief Takes Dig At Barcelona's Financial Mess As Debts Rise

Even before the full effects of the coronavirus pandemic were felt, FC Barcelona were in financial turmoil. Following the leak of their accounts and captain Lionel Messi's humongous contract, the gross mismanagement of the Josep Bartomeu era is for the world to see. The LaLiga giants are in a precarious position and are inching closer and closer towards bankruptcy — an unimaginable prospect for a club of the size of FC Barcelona.

Also Read: Liverpool Sign Ozan Kabak To Ease Defensive Woes, Option To Buy Set At £18m In Summer

Messi contract leaked: Bayern Munich chief takes dig at Barcelona finances as bankruptcy looms

Speaking to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his shock after FC Barcelona's finances were leaked online. Rummenigge said that if the Bundesliga giants had a similar sort of debt, he would have trouble sleeping at night. However, the 65-year-old said that despite all the Barcelona bankruptcy rumours, the club is not going to collapse simply because of the enormous value it has for a region like Catalonia.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos To Man United: Real Madrid Star Picks MUFC As His Next Destination

Rummenigge on Barcelona and other struggling clubs financially: "If FC Bayern had a similarly high amount of debt, I wouldn't be able to sleep at night" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 1, 2021

The treble winners have themselves felt the financial implications of the pandemic and have proceeded with caution in the transfer market, despite the departure of star midfielder Thiago and the termination of Philippe Coutinho's loan. The Bayern chief said that the Bavarian giants continue to be role models to clubs like Barcelona and those in Italy, where salaries are no longer even paid. Moreover, Rummenigge said that here [at Bayern] they "pursue sporting success, on the one hand, and economic stability, on the other". He revealed that he read about Barcelona's finances during breakfast and almost choked.

Also Read: Does Barcelona Shockingly Still Owe Lionel Messi Small Fortune Of €63.5m In Unpaid Wages?

🎙Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 🇩🇪 [Bayern CEO]: "I read about Barcelona's debts while having breakfast and I almost choked." [Sky Germany] #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/CqBUaGzqnX — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) February 1, 2021

According to reports, Barcelona have a staggering debt of €1.2 billion, of which €730 million can be categorised as a short term loan. The club meanwhile has to pay €266 million to the banks latest by June 30 or it could spell doomsday for the Catalan giants. The Blaugrana also have a host of transfer payments left, including those for Philippe Coutinho and midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Surprisingly, Barcelona are yet to clear instalments for Malcolm, Arthur and Arturo Vidal, with the trio not even plying their trade for Barcelona anymore.

Also Read: Liverpool's New Signing Ben Davies FORCED To Delete Tweet After Deadline Day Transfer

The biggest leak, however, has been that of captain Lionel Messi's contract. Spanish publication El Mundo revealed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's deal, which could be the biggest contract in sporting history if reports are true. El Mundo revealed that Barcelona offered Messi a signing-on bonus of €115,225,000 when he put pen to paper on his four-year deal on November 25, 2017. The contract also included a staggering €77,929,955 loyalty bonus for Messi along with his wages while he rakes in a reported €138,000,000 per season.

(Image Courtesy: fcbayern.com, Barcelona Instagram)