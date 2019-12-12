Jose Mourinho Has Banned Spurs' Players From Watching The 7-2 Defeat Against Bayern

Bayern Munich will host Tottenham for their Matchday 7 clash of Champions League 2019-20. Both the sides have already qualified for the round of 16 stage. Bayern and Spurs are first and second in the points table. The last round of group stage games will not bother their standings. However, the clash can be an interesting one as Bayern Munich humiliated Pochettino’s Tottenham two months ago in the reverse fixture.

Jose Mourinho has his ways of managing his team

Bayern Munich successfully found the net seven times during their visit at Tottenham’s home. However, there is a new boss in town for Spurs and Jose Mourinho has already banned his players from watching clips from the Bayern 7-2 clash. Mourinho, in a recent interview, stated that he has forbidden any image to be shared from the Bayern game. He said, “I watched it a couple of times, but not one image for the boys.”

First time team players including Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier and Dele Alli are not included in the squad. Tottenham have a long list of injured players like Ben Davies, Hugo Lloris, Michael Vorm, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele. Jose Mourinho is expected to give youngsters a chance to show their mettle in Bayern's clash. Bayern Munich vs Tottenham is scheduled to start on December 12, 2019, 1:30 AM IST at the Allianz Arena.

"We are going to have an incredible number of fixtures until the New Year and I think it’s understandable we are going to rest a few players and give an opportunity to others.”#UCL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 11, 2019

