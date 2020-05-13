Bayern Munich And Manchester City Could Agree A Deal For Leroy Sane By The End Of May

The Leroy Sane transfer saga has seemingly been dragging since last summer. The German winger was reportedly set to move to Bayern Munich before the start of the 2019-20 season but injured his ACL in the Community Shield game against Liverpool. The injury ruled him out for the majority of this season but he made a return to the first-team setup before the league was suspended in March. With the Bundesliga set to return this weekend, Bayern Munich are reportedly planning to strengthen their squad for next season and Leroy Sane appears to be firmly in their transfer plans.

Also Read | Leroy Sane transfer: Manchester City interested in signing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as Sane replacement

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich from Manchester City rumours

Bayern & Leroy Sané have reached an agreement over a 5-year contract. Bayern see a chance to sign Sané for cheap & have deposited €40m as a basis for negotiations with City. Internally it would be seen as big success if the club can push the price down to under 60m [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/WGUdG2xTCo — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Leroy Sane transfer: Manchester City winger Leroy Sane agrees to five-year contract with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Manchester City look to put Leroy Sane transfer saga to bed

Will the Leroy Sane transfer saga finally come to an end this May?

The Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich transfer rumours have been doing the rounds for close to 12 months now. The talented Schalke 04 product is inching towards a move to Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming transfer window with Manchester City holding out for a significant transfer fee. Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Bayern Munich remain determined to end the Leroy Sane transfer saga by the end of this month. Since joining Man City from Schalke, Leroy Sane has made 139 appearances for Manchester City, netting 39 goals and registering 45 assists in the process. The Bavarians will go up against Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 27 in this week's Bundesliga fixture.

Also Read | Leroy Sane is overpriced, not an absolute top player: Bayern Munich great Jupp Heynckes

Also Read | Leroy Sane transfer: Winger edging closer to Manchester City exit in favour of £70 million Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich players get back to training ahead of Bundesliga return

Also Read | Leroy Sane transfer: German winger interested in Bayern Munich move as Manchester City star aims for UCL win