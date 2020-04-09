Marco Reus Opens Up On Why He Never Considered Joining Bayern Munich From Dortmund

German international Marco Reus has suggested that he would never join Bayern Munich due to his love for Borussia Dortmund. Reus has been constantly linked with a switch to the Bundesliga giants, however, the Borussia Dortmund star squashed those rumours saying he is drawn to the Signal Uduna Park. Marco Reus joined Dortmund at the beginning of the 2012-13 season from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus says he would never join Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich

Marco Reus has seen a number of teammates in the past move to Bayern Munich, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels, but the German international has no interest in joining the list and knows where his loyalties lie. Speaking to Sport Bild, Marco Reus revealed that Bayern Munich were interested in his services during his time at Gladbach, but his heart was always set to play for boyhood club Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus revealed that it was clear to him during that time if he wanted to play in Bundesliga, he would either play for Borussia Dortmund or go abroad.

Marco Reus' Bundesliga career so far

Marco Reus joined Dortmund's youth academy in 1996 as a seven-year-old and after 10 years moved to Rot Weiss Ahlen to secure a future elsewhere. A three-year stint at the club helped him secure a transfer to Borussia Monchengladbach, where the German international scored 41 goals in just 109 games. His impressive performances meant that boyhood club Dortmund came calling and signed him up for a reported €17.1 million fee and Reus has spent the last eight seasons at the Signal Iduna Park. Marco Reus has made 266 appearances and scored 129 goals for Dortmund, while he also lifted the DFB-Pokal Cup in 2017.

