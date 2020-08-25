Bayern Munich Star Alphonso Davies Can't Contain His Thrill As Drake Follows Him On IG

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is on cloud nine following his incredible breakthrough season. Signed for a then MLS-record fee reported to be around $22 million (€18.63 million), the Canadian international has established himself as one of the most exciting young footballers in Europe, winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year this season. The 20-year-old star was a crucial fixture at left-back for Bayern Munich, and the 20-year-old was at the centre of the things during their Champions League-winning campaign.

Drake follows Alphonso Davies on Instagram after Bayern Munich's Champions League win

Alphonso Davies capped off his first full season in Europe by winning the treble with Bayern Munich, after they defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 in the Champions League final 2020 on Sunday. Davies has been receiving plaudits for his performances throughout the season and was out celebrating when the Canadian saw Drake followed him on Instagram. Drake, who also hails from Canada, is a popular hip-hop sensation across the globe and is known for supporting sports teams and befriending athletes. In fact, in his latest track Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake featured sports superstars Odell Beckham Jr, Kevin Durant and Marshawn Lynch. It also paid tribute to NBA legend LeBron James, with the Canadian hip-hop star recreating his NBA draft night picture.

DAVIES FREAKING OUT ABOUT DRAKE FOLLOWING HIM 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 BEST PERSON EVEEER pic.twitter.com/wcjOEzK06I — ana paula 6x EUROPEAN CHAMPION (@leonretzka) August 24, 2020

Drake follows Alphonso Davies: Bayern Munich star receives praise from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to congratulate Alphonso Davies after the 20-year-old won the Champions League. Justin Trudeau reiterated that Davies' achievement is a historic moment for the country and that the Bayern Munich defender has done Canadians proud. Two Canadian Parliament MPs Erin O'Toole and Ahmed Hussein also joined in on the plaudits and praised the Bayern Munich star for his achievements this season.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi also hailed Alphonso Davies, praising his journey from a refugee to a treble winner with Bayern Munich. Alphonso Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents who fled civil war in their country. The Bayern Munich star's family moved to Edmonton, Canada when he was just five years old. At 15, Davies made his professional football debut with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps catching the eye of a host of European clubs, before sealing a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after he turned 18.

(Image Courtesy: Alphonso Davies, Drake Instagram)