The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bayern Munich's Next Game To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Football News

Bayern Munich reportedly announced on March 11 that their next Champions League match with Chelsea will be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich reportedly announced on March 11 that their next Champions League match with Chelsea scheduled for next week will be played behind closed doors amid the growing concerns of deadly Coronavirus. As per the reports, no supporters will be allowed into the Allianz Arena for the last 16, second leg match on Wednesday, March 18, with Bayern leading 3-0 in the tie.

This move comes as a number of football leagues and competitions across Europe took strict measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. 

READ: J&K Issues Orders Under Section 144 To Close All Schools Amid Coronavirus Scare

Match to be played in empty stadium

According to the reports, Bayern's match against Eintracht Frankfurt scheduled for March 22 may also be played in an empty stadium. Bayern released a statement on Twitter that read, "Our Champions League game against Chelsea will take place behind closed doors. All ticket holders will be given a full refund".

It added, "It has not yet been decided whether or not Bayern's home games up until 19th April will have fans or not."

The government of Bavaria have urged to take strict actions and prevent the spread of the virus and further asked authorities to impose restrictions n any events which attract 1,000 or more spectators, as per reports. The measures followed a meeting of the Bavarian state government cabinet meeting on Tuesday. 

READ: Samples Of Mumbai's 2 Coronavirus Positive Cases To Be Sent To Pune-based NIV

1908 confirmed cases

A statement reportedly issued by the government of Bavaria state read that the Ministry of Health has directed to strictly prohibit large scale events with more than 1000 participants until  the end of Easter vacation. In a bid to take preventive measures, the state has decided to completely close theatres, concert halls and opera houses for some period of time. 

The confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Germany stands at 1,908 as of March 11, revealed a media report. The country now has 1908 total cases of COVID-19, with over 484 infections in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the highest recorded across 16 states of Germany. The death toll from the deadly epidemic stands at 3 with 343 new cases. 

READ: Educational Institutes & Cinemas Shut In J&K As Coronavirus Suspects Almost Double

READ: France President Emmanuel Macron Greets Spain Royals With 'Namaste' Amid Coronavirus Scare

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
CORONA: MEA APPOINTS SPL OFFICER
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES