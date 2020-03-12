Bayern Munich's Next Game To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Bayern Munich reportedly announced on March 11 that their next Champions League match with Chelsea scheduled for next week will be played behind closed doors amid the growing concerns of deadly Coronavirus. As per the reports, no supporters will be allowed into the Allianz Arena for the last 16, second leg match on Wednesday, March 18, with Bayern leading 3-0 in the tie.

This move comes as a number of football leagues and competitions across Europe took strict measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The public health department has decided that our away game at @fcunion_en will take place behind closed doors.



All tickets bought through #FCBayern will be refunded. pic.twitter.com/gWZYU8zmo9 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 11, 2020

READ: J&K Issues Orders Under Section 144 To Close All Schools Amid Coronavirus Scare

Match to be played in empty stadium

According to the reports, Bayern's match against Eintracht Frankfurt scheduled for March 22 may also be played in an empty stadium. Bayern released a statement on Twitter that read, "Our Champions League game against Chelsea will take place behind closed doors. All ticket holders will be given a full refund".

It added, "It has not yet been decided whether or not Bayern's home games up until 19th April will have fans or not."

The government of Bavaria have urged to take strict actions and prevent the spread of the virus and further asked authorities to impose restrictions n any events which attract 1,000 or more spectators, as per reports. The measures followed a meeting of the Bavarian state government cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

READ: Samples Of Mumbai's 2 Coronavirus Positive Cases To Be Sent To Pune-based NIV

1908 confirmed cases

A statement reportedly issued by the government of Bavaria state read that the Ministry of Health has directed to strictly prohibit large scale events with more than 1000 participants until the end of Easter vacation. In a bid to take preventive measures, the state has decided to completely close theatres, concert halls and opera houses for some period of time.

The confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Germany stands at 1,908 as of March 11, revealed a media report. The country now has 1908 total cases of COVID-19, with over 484 infections in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the highest recorded across 16 states of Germany. The death toll from the deadly epidemic stands at 3 with 343 new cases.

READ: Educational Institutes & Cinemas Shut In J&K As Coronavirus Suspects Almost Double

READ: France President Emmanuel Macron Greets Spain Royals With 'Namaste' Amid Coronavirus Scare

(Pic Credit: Twitter)