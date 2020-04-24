Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set To Play In A Televised Friendly Match For Swedish Club Hammarby

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in major football leagues across the globe being suspended to contain the spread of the deadly virus. However, fans might have something to cheer with AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to play in a televised friendly for Hammarby. Incidentally, Ibrahmivovic has been training with Hammarby since Serie A was suspended, a club of which he infamously bought 23.5% of the shares in November 2019.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hammarby match: AC Milan star set to play a televised friendly for Swedish club

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he will feature for Hammarby IF in a televised friendly on Friday. The match will be an internal friendly at the Tele2 Arena, which will see Hammarby, Bajans and IK Frej players split into two teams. Hammarby manager Jesper Jansson said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked sharp in training and explained the reasons for the friendly in an interview with Fotbollsthlm. Jansson added that the match was a way to motivate players and they call it 'competition on training.' AC Milan are happy with Zlatan Ibrahimovic featuring in the match and training with Hammarby as it helps the 38-year-old maintain his fitness before a potential Serie A return.

Want to see me do magic? Watch me in action with @Hammarbyfotboll live and free on https://t.co/YBNbfkMGC9 tomorrow Friday at 10.00 CET. pic.twitter.com/o47GEtVGEU — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 23, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hammarby match: Ibrahimovic MLS career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed for MLS side LA Galaxy after his Manchester United contract was mutually terminated. In his two seasons in the United States, Ibrahimovic made 58 appearances for the LA Galaxy, scoring an impressive 53 goals. Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a six-month deal with AC Milan in January, however his future remains uncertain after the Coronavirus pandemic suspended football in Italy. The former Swedish international recently admitted that he is not sure where his future lies.

