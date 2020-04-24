Thomas Partey’s Father Sold Valuable Possessions To Purchase Boots, Visa For Son: Report

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has enjoyed a spectacular rise in football since coming from his poverty-stricken hometown in Africa. Repots of a Thomas Partey transfer to Arsenal has got the Gooners faithful on the edge of their seats but the Atletico Madrid star has a backstory that showcases his determination for nailing a starting berth under manager Diego Simeone. Thomas Partey dad, Jacob sacrificed most of his belongings to ensure that his son could achieve his dream of playing football at a professional level.

Thomas Partey dad sells possessions for son's dream: Thomas Partey transfer news

Thomas Partey's dad Jacob receives plenty of credit for allowing his son to play professional football and supporting his eldest son despite coming from a poor background. Although Thomas Partey's dad, Jacob worked as a football coach for his beloved local team he was able to identify his son's talent at a young age but was unable to provide better football infrastructure due to the impoverished surroundings around their hometown. Jacob made big efforts for purchasing boots and paying for his son's visa upon his son receiving a trial from Spain in 2013. In a recent conversation with Spanish news outlet Marca, the 26-year-old Atleti star revealed how his father sold some of his prized belongings to purchase a pair of football shoes and a visa for the youngster to pursue a football career in Spain.

Thomas Partey dad credited for Thomas Partey transfer to Atletico Madrid

Thomas Partey's dad played a massive role in aiding his son travel to Spain for trials with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid. The Ghanian signed a contract with Atletico Madrid in 2011 and then moved to the reserves a year later. The combative midfielder was loaned out by Atletico Madrid to Almeria and Mallorca before he eventually returned to the Spanish capital in 2015. According to WTFoot, the Thomas Partey net worth as of 2020 is around €30 Million.

Thomas Partey transfer news: Thomas Partey to Arsenal?

Premier League side Arsenal have been linked with a Thomas Partey transfer in the summer. Multiple reports have linked Thomas Partey to Arsenal and his father Jacob confirmed that the North London club held talks with his son. It is reported by Express that Partey has a €50m release clause in his contract with Atletico Madrid. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Thomas Partey is sharpening his skills in his garden.

