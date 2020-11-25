Bayern Vs RB Salzburg Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Bayern Munich host Red Bull Salzburg in a Champions League Group A fixture this week. The match is scheduled to be held on Wednesday night, November 25 (Nov 26 in India) with kickoff at 1:30 AM IST. Here are the Bayern vs RB Salzburg live stream details, team news and our prediction ahead of the game.

Bayern vs RB Salzburg team news

Hansi Flick could be without the services of as many as six first-team players for the visit to Salzburg. Alphonso Davies (ankle) and Joshua Kimmich (knee) are sidelined for a while. Bayen could also be without Bouna Sarr, Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso. Lucas Hernandez is a tentative option available at Flick's disposal.

Hansi Flick is likely to stick with a 4-man defensive contingent with David Alaba and Benjamin Pavard flanking Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez who are expected to slot in at the heart of the Bayern Munich defence while club captain Manuel Neuer is a no-brainer between the sticks.

Marc Roca is likely to join Leon Goretzka in a double pivot with Thomas Muller will slot in at No. 10. Robert Lewandowski will be accompanied by Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane in the attack. Kingsley Coman could also be a potential choice to start over Sane on the left.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Martinez, Alaba; Goretzka, Roca; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Jesse Marsch will also be without at least three first-team players as Antoine Bernede, Patson Daka and Masaya Okugawa are absentees for the game as Zlatko Junuzovic’s availability remains uncertain.

In Marsh’s 4-4-2, Stankovic will start as the first-choice goalkeeper with Maximilian Wober and Andre Ramalho the likely centre-back pairing with Andreas Ulmer and Rasmus Kristensen as the full-backs. Star man Dominik Szboszlai and Noah Okafor are likely to flank the 4-man midfield with Camara and Enock Mwepu in the middle of the park. Sekou Koita and Mergim Berisha is the likely duo to start up front in Munich.

Probable lineup (4-4-2): Stankovic; Kristensen, Wober, Ramalho, Ulmer; Okafor, Camara, Mwepu, Szoboszlai; Koita, Berisha

Bayern vs RB Salzburg prediction

Bayern Munich walk into the game with many injures. However, they could easily shrug those off and produce a dominant performance due to the depth and quality at Hansi Flick’s disposal. A win today for the hosts will allow them direct qualification for the knockout stages. Our prediction is a 2-1 win for the German champions.

How to watch Bayern vs RB Salzburg live

Bayern vs RB Salzburg will be broadcast live on the Sony Network in India. Football fans can also use the SonyLIV app for the Bayern vs RB Salzburg live stream. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

