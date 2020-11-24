PSG Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Quick links:
Paris Saint-Germain are all set to go up against RB Leipzig in their Group H match in the Champions League this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am on November 24 (Nov 25 in India) from the Parc des Princes in Paris. Here is our PSG vs LEP Dream11 prediction, PSG vs LEP Dream11 team and top picks for the clash.
Group H, dubbed the 'Group of Death' will witness a tight game between PSG and Leipzig today. The Parisians have been in bad form this season, managing just one win from three games in Europe. They lost their first group game 1-2 to table-toppers, Manchester United. Their only win came in their next match against Istanbul Basaksehir courtesy of a brace from Moise Kean.
In the reverse fixture from today, Paris Saint-Germain fell 1-2 to RB Leipzig. Angel Di Maria's sixth-minute goal gave the visitors a quick start which was nullified by a 41st-minute shot from Christopher Nkunku and a conversion from the spot by Emile Forsberg. A loss in today's game could spell trouble for PSG who only have three points to their name.
RB Leipzig meanwhile, are in second place with six points. They faced a thrashing against Manchester United in their second game, going down 5-0 last month. They won against Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 and will hope to repeat their 2-1 victory over PSG tonight.
Paris Saint-Germain - Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar
RB Leipzig - Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Angelino
Goalkeeper - P Gulasci
Defenders - Angelino, Ibrahima Konate, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo
Midfielders - Christopher Nkunku (VC), Angel Di Maria, Danilo Pereira
Forwards - Emil Forsberg, Kylian Mbappe (C), Neymar
According to our PSG vs LEP match prediction, the game will end in a draw.
