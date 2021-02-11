Bayern Vs Tigres UANL Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Club World Cup Final Preview

Reigning European champions Bayern Munich have one final hurdle in their quest to become world champions when they take on Tigres UANL in the Club World Cup final. The game will be played at Education City Stadium in Qatar and will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 11. Here's a look at where to watch Bayern vs Tigres UANL live stream, team news and our match prediction.

Bayern vs Tigres UANL prediction and preview

No team has won the 'Sextuple' other than Pep Guardiola's famous Barcelona side and Hansi Flick could soon join the company with a win on Thursday. The Bavarian giants have lifted every trophy that they have played in the year 2020, and will be favourites in Qatar despite a host of injuries and absentees. Robert Lewandowksi scored a brace in their semi-final win over Al Ahly last time out. The Bundesliga giants are on a six-game unbeaten run since their back to back defeats against Borussia Monchengladbach and Holstein Kiel.

As for Tigres UANL, the Mexican outfit defeated Ulsan in the second round, before clinching a 1-0 win in the semi-finals against Palmeiras. The side was knocked out in the Liga MX Apertura on aggregate, and started the Clausura slowly, winning two out of four games so far. Tigres will have their back against the wall on Thursday but will hope to cap off an ultimate upset in Qatar. The two sides have never met before.

Bayern vs Tigres UANL team news

Bayern Munich will be without the likes of Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez and Alexander Nubel, who were not named in the squad for the tournament. Defender Jerome Boateng has flown back to Germany after his ex-girlfriend's death and will miss the Club World Cup final on Thursday. Thomas Muller is reportedly ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Tigres UANL on the other hand have Nicolas Lopez ruled out with coronavirus, while there are no other absentees to report.

Bayern vs Tigres UANL team news: Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Francisco Meza, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Carioca, Jesus Dienas; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino; Andre-Pierre Gignac

Where to watch Bayern vs Tigres UANL live stream?

There will be no official Club World Cup final 2021 broadcast in India. However, no platform has the mandate for the Bayern vs Tigres UANL live stream in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 11.

(Image Courtesy: Bayern, Tigres UANL Twitter)